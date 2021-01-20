More than 400 local COVID cases in January

While more than 1,400 vaccinations have been administered to Orange County residents—including 151 who are fully vaccinated—local COVID-19 cases continue to surge with 85 new positive cases reported over the weekend and 407 thus far in January alone.
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) figures showed 1,351 cases in Orange, with 55 hospitalizations and 16 deaths—one more than a week ago. Among those cases is another single-day high set with 48 new cases Sunday.
In an update on the virus and the vaccine issued Friday afternoon, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner reported more than 2,000 vaccines had been administered in the district to Phase 1A and 1B recipients at a central location through an appointment system.
“We will be transitioning to a larger venue next week to be able to increase our throughput, however vaccine availability from the state remains a limiting factor for distribution,” he said.
A week ago, the health district posted a survey tool for those eligible in the 1B category who were interested in receiving vaccines.
“Our community has been very responsive to the survey tool we posted and thus we will need to ‘press pause’ on the survey for now so that we can work through the many Phase 1A and 1B contacts we currently have,” Dr. Kartchner said, noting health district staff is working on the logistics of the process and calling for patience.
“Our best hope for returning to routines and all the things we love remains the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet the availability, allocation, and administration is full of logistical challenges,” Dr. Kartchner said. “It will take time to pivot to this new environment. We are working closely with all our localities as well as hospitals, private providers, and pharmacies to increase vaccine availability as soon as we possibly can.”
He directed area residents to the health district website at www.rrhd.org and its Facebook page for information and updates as the community vaccination distribution plan evolves.
“The process may change in the very near future, so check back frequently,” he said, adding, “We will continue to work as hard as we can to get vaccine to those that need it most.”