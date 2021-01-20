More than 400 local COVID cases in January

While more than 1,400 vaccinations have been administered to Orange County residents—including 151 who are fully vaccinated—local COVID-19 cases continue to surge with 85 new positive cases reported over the weekend and 407 thus far in January alone.

As of Tuesday morning, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) figures showed 1,351 cases in Orange, with 55 hospitalizations and 16 deaths—one more than a week ago. Among those cases is another single-day high set with 48 new cases Sunday.

In an update on the virus and the vaccine issued Friday afternoon, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner reported more than 2,000 vaccines had been administered in the district to Phase 1A and 1B recipients at a central location through an appointment system.

“We will be transitioning to a larger venue next week to be able to increase our throughput, however vaccine availability from the state remains a limiting factor for distribution,” he said.

A week ago, the health district posted a survey tool for those eligible in the 1B category who were interested in receiving vaccines.