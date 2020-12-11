More than 120 comments submitted already on MAPAG SUP

"I support the approval of SUP 20-01 for the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG)."

That one line, or a slight variation of it, are the only words on 58 comments submitted in favor of the controversial application to test and display fireworks on a 127-acre parcel in south-central Orange County.

Last Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors opened a virtual public hearing on the proposed special use permit application that would allow the hobbyist fireworks club to conduct a five long weekend events from May through October on a parcel owned by club members Eddie and Carol Hostetter of Texas.

The board is accepting comments through Monday, Dec. 14, and is expected to consider the application at its Dec. 15 meeting.

Following an outpouring of local opposition, the Orange County Planning Commission recommended the board of supervisors deny the SUP application with a 3-1 vote. (Chair Donald Brooks was unable to attend the meeting when the commission took its vote.)