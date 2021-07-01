Montpelier to share power with plantation’s enslaved descendants

French explained that he and TMF president and CEO, Roy Young, have been using the rubric as a road map to a better understanding of what they like to call Montpelier’s “whole-truth history.”

“We made sure that the MDC was an independent organization from the start, so that it would be authentic and have the maximum impact,” French said. “Shortly after the formation of the committee, I was invited by Roy’s predecessor (Kat Imhoff) to join the Montpelier foundation’s board of directors.”

Although the journey to reach the current power-sharing agreement has been a long and winding one, Young believes that the partnership will only strengthen the efforts to tell the full history of Montpelier.

“The first step is the acknowledgement that the history exists and that we’re no longer going to erase it. Then there’s this need to tell the history. Yet, you can only tell the history through the staff members that are here to interpret it. Therefore, we started engaging descendants to see who was interested in doing this work with us.”

Young also emphasized the pioneering and groundbreaking aspects of the leadership reorganization and pointed to the fact that it could set a new standard among national historic sites.