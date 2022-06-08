 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montpelier Station P.O. closes suddenly, with few details

J-Montpelier Station Post Office_June 9, 2022

Monday morning, the doors were open, but the post office was closed. Last week, post office officials closed the Montpelier Station Post Office until further notice, directing customers to the Orange location. The postal service leases the building from Montpelier and the lease is active through July 2024.

 Jeff Poole

From staff reports

At this point, the 75 or so citizens who get their mail at the Montpelier Station Post Office have far more questions than answers.

All they know thus far, is that the quaint post office in the restored Montpelier Station Train Station on Route 15 closed unexpectedly and somewhat abruptly late last week.

A brief, two-line sign on the exterior door and another inside reads, “The Montpelier Station Post Office will be closed until further notice. All customers with P.O. boxes will be able to pick up their mail at the Orange Post Office located at 129 W. Main Street., Orange. I apologize for the inconvenience,” signed Benjamin Orr, Postmaster, Orange Post Office.

While that may answer the logistical questions about collecting mail from an office that’s been in existence since 1912, it doesn’t answer the philosophical question of why?

Monday afternoon, Orr deferred all questions to a United States Parcel Service Communications Specialist, Philip Bogenberger, who had not responded to press inquiries as of presstime.

Orr’s only comment, before deferring was, “It’s been a busy week.”

Montpelier officials confirm the USPS lease is active through July 2024.

Other reports suggest the decision to close the post office was not made at the local level and that the office would be “relocated,” and a public forum of some sort would be held.

Reached at his workplace Monday, District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said he had asked the county administrator to investigate the situation.

The Montpelier Post Office is located at 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station, VA 22957. It is housed in the 1910 Montpelier train station near the entrance to James Madison’s Montpelier and a satellite of the Orange Post Office.

