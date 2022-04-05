Montpelier board at impasse with descendants committee

By Hilary Holladay

Spring in all its beauty has come to James Madison’s Montpelier and brought with it an ill wind of turmoil, anger and profound disappointment. The turmoil has its origins in the former plantation’s history of enslavement, and the anger and disappointment are evident in the voices of those who feel betrayed by Montpelier’s leaders.

Prominent among those voices is that of James French, a Barboursville resident who traces his ancestry to Virginia Governor James Barbour and an enslaved woman named Priscilla. As chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC), and a member of the Montpelier Foundation’s board of directors, French would seem to be in two important positions of authority, but he says he has been shouted down and told to “shut up” by fellow Montpelier Foundation board members. Now that the board has backed out of its much-publicized promise to share leadership with directors chosen by the MDC, French is furious.

“It has been a very trying time,” French said of events culminating in the board’s majority decision on March 25 to take back power it had previously granted the MDC. “It is very demoralizing, but we know that this is an ancient struggle. And so I’m inspired by those who struggled under even more difficult circumstances before me. We just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Things were not always so bleak. Five years ago, French and other members of the local descendant community (a term designating people whose ancestors were enslaved in a particular region) had begun working alongside Montpelier’s Director of Archaeology & Landscape Renovation Matt Reeves to research and explore the cemetery of the enslaved on the Montpelier grounds.

Reeves said, “That work is what in many ways inspired the MDC to create their own organization, because they wanted to have a way to represent descendants in developing the memorialization of the cemetery so that as many folks could be represented as possible and have the decision-making for that representation happen within the community and not through Montpelier.”

There was another positive development in February 2018, when Montpelier hosted the first National Summit on Teaching Slavery, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. A key outcome of the gathering, attended by scholars, activists, descendants of enslaved persons, and museum professionals, was a document called “Engaging Descendant Communities in the Interpretation of Slavery at Museums and Historic Sites.”

Informally known as the Rubric, the collectively written document provides guidelines for “addressing American history in a spirit of restorative justice and shared understanding.” It emphasizes the importance of collaborating with descendant communities in the telling of history related to enslavement while also involving those communities in the governance of museums and historic sites presenting that history to the public.

Montpelier already was demonstrating much of what was recommended in the Rubric, through its “Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibit, the archaeological work in the South Yard and the construction in the South Yard of buildings representing enslaved quarters in use during President Madison’s era.

Montpelier senior staff cite the Rubric as the philosophical basis for much of their ongoing work and their understanding of the MDC. Reeves, for instance, said the Rubric “really made it clear that decision-making for the legacy of family stories and family histories—descendants’ stories—needed to rest with descendants, and one of the most powerful ways to do that would be to have an organization that was run by descendants. And that’s how the MDC came about.”

When Kat Imhoff, then president and CEO of Montpelier, invited French to join the foundation board in 2019, he was excited to serve on the board and begin working toward structural parity in the organization’s leadership. But after Imhoff left, a change in board leadership sharply changed his view of Montpelier.

The new chair was Eugene W. Hickok of Richmond. French and Hickok didn’t hit it off. In French’s recollection, when the two men first met, Hickok put him on notice that the MDC was just one of various stakeholder groups at Montpelier, such as the Virginia Thoroughbred Project, an organization that cares for retired racehorses. French said, “I just knew in that very moment, when the descendants of the people who built Montpelier were compared to horses, that we had a difficult road ahead of us.”

Hickok and Montpelier Foundation vice chair Peter McHugh declined to comment for this story.

Although French did not get along with Hickok or with Montpelier’s new president and CEO, Roy F. Young II (who also declined to comment on the current situation), somehow progress toward structural parity was still being made, at least on paper. Last June, the board voted to move toward shared leadership with the MDC. The new bylaw stated, “The Board Development & Governance Committee shall consider the recommendations of the Montpelier Descendants Committee in making director nominations, and shall endeavor in good faith to reach and maintain a goal of at least one-half of the Board to be comprised of directors recommended or endorsed by the Montpelier Descendants Committee.”

Montpelier received a great deal of good publicity for its bold move. But in the words of Bettye Kearse, a member of both the MDC and the board, “Then, almost immediately, there were second thoughts.”

According to Kearse, author of “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a Black Family,” meetings of the development and governance committee were contentious. Last November, one of the candidates appointed to the board was Mary Alexander, a descendant of the enslaved Jennings family of Montpelier, who has called for the disbandment of the MDC. For French and other MDC members, the selection of Alexander showed that the board did not want to collaborate with the MDC. And mediators previously brought in from the University of Virginia to help the board and the MDC resolve their differences quit once Alexander was appointed.

In mid March, the MDC offered a list of 40 African Americans whom French said were thoroughly qualified and nationally prominent to serve on the board and represent the MDC. The MDC sought to expand the number of foundation board members and achieve co-equal leadership through appointment of African Americans from the list. French and Kearse said Hickok refused to consider the list and did not discuss it with the rest of the board.

Then, on March 25, by a 10-3 vote, the board rewrote its bylaws. Though Hickok has said the intent is still to move toward parity in the board’s makeup, the MDC no longer has the sole say in nominating members representing the descendant community. The revised bylaws state that the governance committee will consider the MDC’s recommendations alongside “individuals who are identified and recommended by the Foundation to represent the Montpelier descendants community consistent with the definition of the descendants community as defined by the Rubric in order to achieve parity.”

In a March 27 announcement, Hickok said there’s a “big difference” between the MDC and the descendant community: “We want to be sure to include that larger community for board membership.”

However, Reeves said, “I see so much of this as gaslighting. There’s no other word for it, and it’s classic.”

Continuing his critique, he said, “I think the motivating factor is power, and not wanting to give up that power. … When you get to the root of racism or sexism, it’s power. It’s a power differential and [about] preserving your power.”

Reeves’ colleague Elizabeth Chew, Montpelier’s executive vice president and chief curator, also takes issue with the board’s recent decision and its diminishing of the MDC’s role: “It’s part of this conservative backlash to progress towards racial justice that has the potential to undo a model of racial justice partnership [at Montpelier] that is more than 20 years old, and it is a tragedy.”

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 26-27, and it promises to be another heated one. French has made it clear he’s not backing down. Asked whether he’s felt like resigning from the board in the face of all that has happened, he replied pointedly: “Why would I resign?”