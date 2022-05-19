Montpelier appoints 11 MDC nominees

By Clint Schemmer

Culpeper Star-Exponent

On Monday, the Montpelier Foundation’s embattled board of directors achieved “structural parity,” equal governance of James Madison’s Montpelier with people representing slave descendants from the Madison plantation and its neighbors.

The board voted to elect 11 new members it chose from 20 nominees submitted last month by the Montpelier Descendants Committee, a nationwide group drawn from the descendants’ community of the Orange County historic site.

“At last, descendants of the hundreds of the persons enslaved by the ‘Father of the Constitution’ and on nearby plantations will now share power on Montpelier’s board,” Cultural Heritage Partners, the law firm representing the committee, said in a statement.

Scholars, historians, attorneys, authors, a pastor, a social-justice activist, a financial expert, two university deans and former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien are among the new directors who will oversee management of the home of President Madison, his wife, Dolley, and their enslaved workers.

The Descendants Committee and the foundation’s new appointees invited the remaining MDC candidates who were not chosen to join an advisory council so they all can help Montpelier, Cultural Heritage Partners said. All of the candidates agreed to serve.

Gene Hickok, the foundation board’s controversial chairman, stepped down after completing his fourth term.

The board reappointed Orange County resident James French, the Descendants Committee’s elected chair, and Stephanie Meeks, former president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, to second terms. The trust owns the site, which is governed by the foundation board.

Now, Montpelier’s supporters’ hopes will turn to restoring the property’s efforts to model how sites of slavery can develop forward-thinking governance shared with their descendant communities, Cultural Heritage Partners said.

Greg Werkheiser, a Richmond attorney who is co-founder of Cultural Heritage Partners, said he is confident the new board will support a plan to recover from Montpelier’s “self-inflicted wounds” that includes rehiring staff, regaining donors’ and partner’s trust of donors and partners, and restarting stalled programs.

“This fight proved that the vast majority of Americans cherish the wisdom we glean from the whole history of our republic—our triumphs and hypocrisies alike,” Werkheiser said. “Those millions of concerned witnesses to Montpelier’s recent stumbles must now be engaged in writing its powerful next chapter.”

More than 11,000 people—including Montpelier visitors and donors—signed a petition protesting the foundation’s earlier actions to rescind its June 2021 decision on power-sharing, and to fire and suspend pro-parity staff members with decades of professional experience, including the site’s archaeology director and curatorial vice president. Montpelier’s highly-regarded staff had spent years building a collaboration with its descendant community that made Montpelier the toast of the museum world, the committee’s law firm said.

To national acclaim, the foundation promised structural parity last summer in governing the historic site--one of the jewels in the National Trust’s crown--but retracted its commitment this March, igniting national condemnation.

Dozens of national organizations expressed outrage about the board’s retreat. The groups ranged from an organization of descendants of Japanese American citizens interned during World War II to an international association of “sites of conscience” that includes Holocaust museums.

“Efforts to tell the truth about race in America are not ivory-tower debates,” Montpelier Foundation board member Bettye Kearse, a retired pediatrician and Descendant Committee member, said. “Yesterday’s mass murder in Buffalo by a self-acclaimed white supremacist shows us that lives are at stake.”

The Rev. Cornell William Brooks, one of the foundation board’s new appointees, said he was humbled and honored to serve. A former president and CEO of the NAACP, Brooks is a Harvard professor of the practice of public leadership and social justice.

“As our nation grapples with and even grieves over the racial injustices of this day, the work of the Montpelier Foundation is all the more important: teaching the lessons of the living legacy of President James Madison, studying the past and possibilities of our Constitution, and sharing across our republic and beyond the ongoing story of those enslaved at Montpelier,” he said in a statement.

French, in a Washington Post op-ed column published Monday morning, wrote: “If our candidates are voted and fully vested on the board at today’s meeting, and if the foundation does not engage in any further acts of retaliation … then Montpelier can at last begin to fulfill its potential as one of the nation’s brightest stars among museums and cultural institutions. In this unique partnership with descendants, we will study the past with a commitment to the present and build hope for the future.”

A 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Montpelier Descendants Committee is devoted to restoring the narratives of enslaved Americans at plantation sites in Central Virginia “from the margins to the center of historical discourse.” The committee strives for a more accurate understanding of enslaved people’s lives based on richer and more truthful interpretations of American history.

Membership in the MDC is open to all descendants of enslaved ancestors in the Central Virginia area, known as the Arc of Enslaved Communities—historic sites that stretch from Fredericksburg to Charlottesville to Richmond.

The Montpelier Foundation’s new board members are:

• Dr. Leslie M. Alexander, associate professor in Arizona State University’s School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies as well as its School of Social Transformation.

• Daina Ramey Berry, History Department chair at the University of Texas at Austin.

• DeAnna Cummings, arts program director at the McKnight Foundation.

• Michael Higginbotham, a law professor, author and international political consultant.

• Hasan Kwame Jeffries, associate professor of history at The Ohio State University, where he teaches courses on the civil-rights and black-power movements.

• Nicole Thorne Jenkins, the John A. Griffin dean of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

• Soledad O’Brien, an award-winning journalist, acclaimed author, speaker and philanthropist who produces a Hearst Television political magazine program.

• Dr. Joshua D. Rothman, a historian who chairs the University of Alabama’s History Department.

• Ian H. Solomon, dean of the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

• The Rev. Lawrence “Larry” E. Walker, a church pastor and administrator in Columbia, Md., who focuses on youth education and community empowerment.

Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Allison Brophy Champion contributed to this report.