Mine Run Fire celebrates 75 years of service

By Kerry Sipe

Correspondent

It all started one day in the early 1940s, when a wash house outside a home in rural Mine Run caught fire.

The nearest fire company was summoned immediately, of course, but by the time help arrived from the Town of Orange, 20 miles away, the building had been destroyed and the fire had spread to other nearby structures. The folks in Mine Run decided they needed their own fire company.

The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company went into service on Oct. 3, 1946. This year, it is observing its 75th anniversary.

Eighty-two-year-old Milton Kennon, whose grandfather was one of the company’s founders, served as fire chief for 18 years from 1970 to 1988 and knows better than most how far the company has come in its long history.

“All they had back then was a stream of water,” he said. “It wasn’t much. The equipment and training are so much better now.”

Those early volunteers built their own pumper by attaching a donated oil tank to the chassis of a truck. “They had a little man go inside to scrub it out” so it could be filled with water, he said. A pump added to the front of the truck could deliver a mere 300 gallons per minute.