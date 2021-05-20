 Skip to main content
May 21 PHMS vaccination clinic accepting walk-ins from age 12 and up
The community COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, May 21, at Prospect Heights Middle School, is accepting walk-ins for ages 12 and up.

As of Monday, 27,776 Orange County citizens had received at least one shot, with 12,799 fully vaccinated. Local vaccination figures have slowed in recent weeks as most eligible residents wanting to be vaccinated have been able to do so.

After more than 8,120 county residents were vaccinated in April, only 3,257 have received vaccinations thus far in May.

As vaccination figures decline, so too do new local COVID-19 cases. In the past week, 27 new cases have been reported, according to Virginia Department of Health data, bringing the running Orange County total to 2,205. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is four. Two new COVID-related hospitalizations were reported Saturday (bringing the total to 89). Meanwhile, it’s been more than a month since a local COVID-related death has been recorded. There have been 38 deaths reported in Orange County.

The community clinic, at 202 Dailey Drive, Orange, will accept walk-ins Friday for ages 12 and up from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The clinic is provided through the partnership of Orange County, Orange County of Fire and EMS, Orange Family Physicians, Orange County Public Schools, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia Department of Health.

For more information, call 672-3010.

