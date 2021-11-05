Marshall, Johnson, Crozier re-elected to board of supervisor; Quintern and Anderson to join school board

Locally, the District 3 Supervisor race drew a fair amount of attention, with three qualified candidates vying to fill the balance of Goodwin’s unexpired term (through Dec. 31, 2023). Marshall, a Unionville dairy farmer, was chosen from among five potential candidates to replace Goodwin until Tuesday’s election could be held. Pitera, an Orange Elementary School teacher and local business owner, and Brooks, the chair of the Orange County Planning Commission and former law enforcement officer, were two of the remaining four who had applied.

In the closest local race, Marshall edged Pitera 1,009 (42.92%) to 959 (40.79%), with Brooks collecting 357 votes (15.19%). There were 26 write-in ballots cast.

Pitera ran a write-in campaign two years ago in challenging Goodwin for the District 3 Board seat and garnered approximately 26% of the vote.

Marshall did particularly well in District 3 East (Unionville Elementary polling place) with 276 to Pitera’s 91. Brook’s had 68 votes there.

In District 3 West (Prospect Heights), Marshall collected 454 votes to Pitera’s 423, with Brooks getting 155.