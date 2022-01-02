Marking history: Rapidan Baptist included among new roadside signs

From Staff Reports

Rapidan Baptist Church in Madison County will receive a new historical marker after being approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

The church traces its history to January 1773 when the congregation faced prosecution for refusing to comply with the laws that established the Church of England as the official church and religion.

In 1789, James Madison won the support of many local Baptists during his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives by assuring the Rapidan church’s pastor that he would support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing religious freedom.

One of Rapidan Baptist Church’s early ministers, Elijah Craig, can be traced to 1766 in the Somerset area. He was jailed for preaching and spent time in the Orange Jail before preaching at Rapidan Baptist, according to the Madison County Historical Society. “His perseverance and God filled spirit and calling to share God’s word continued with the formation of the ‘Rapid Ann’ church,” wrote Kelly Gentry in the society’s newsletter.