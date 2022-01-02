Marking history: Rapidan Baptist included among new roadside signs

From Staff Reports
Rapidan Baptist Church in Madison County will receive a new historical marker after being approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.
The church traces its history to January 1773 when the congregation faced prosecution for refusing to comply with the laws that established the Church of England as the official church and religion.
In 1789, James Madison won the support of many local Baptists during his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives by assuring the Rapidan church’s pastor that he would support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing religious freedom.
One of Rapidan Baptist Church’s early ministers, Elijah Craig, can be traced to 1766 in the Somerset area. He was jailed for preaching and spent time in the Orange Jail before preaching at Rapidan Baptist, according to the Madison County Historical Society. “His perseverance and God filled spirit and calling to share God’s word continued with the formation of the ‘Rapid Ann’ church,” wrote Kelly Gentry in the society’s newsletter.
After its founding, Craig was hauled from the pulpit again and served time in the Culpeper Jail. Before the American Revolution, several original members of the congregation were committed to the same jail for praying at another member’s home, Gentry wrote.
Well before state legislators passed Virginia’s 1786 Act for Establishing Religious Freedom – a product of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison’s collaboration – residents were subjects of King George III and The Church of England. All Virginians were legally required to tithe to the Anglican Church and attend Anglican worship at least once a month. Religious persecution was the standard, and early Baptists were routinely subjected to verbal and physical abuse, Gentry wrote.
The marker will be placed at 150 Rapidan Church Lane. The church congregation sponsored the marker.
It could take as long as three months to erect the marker. The marker sponsors cover the $1,770 needed to make a new sign.
Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. 1. It is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,600 state markers, mostly maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.
The Charlottesville Daily Progress staff and Clint Schemmer, staff writer for The Culpeper Star-Exponent contributed to this story.