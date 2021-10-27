Marching band excels, concert band performs in successful returns

The OCHS Marching Hornets are not strangers to competitive success. In recent years they have competed in numerous world championships and their indoor percussion unit won a state championship in 2016. Additionally, with the concert band, OCHS has been recognized as a Virginia Honor Band several times, a prestigious award given to the school with the best combination of concert and marching bands.

The bands will be aiming for that title again this year when they compete at Monticello High School on October 30.

Doss attributes the bands’ continued success to the individual effort of each student throughout the pandemic. He assigned the band members supplemental material to practice on their own at home while the high school offered limited in-person instruction amid the public health crisis.

“It was very hard on them, not being able to use their talents the way they wanted to and not being able to be in a group and do it, which is what they’re used to,” Said OCHS Fine Arts Boosters President, Alisha Vines. “It was difficult on everybody.”