Marching band excels, concert band performs in successful returns

By Ike Parrish
Correspondent
Even after COVID19 prevented them from performing together the past year and a half, the Orange County High School concert and marching bands have continued their characteristically competitive success without missing a beat.
In their first competition of the school year at Stuarts Draft, the marching band won its class (marching band classes are determined by the total number of performing musicians). The marching band also took first-place honors in the categories of music, marching, percussion and color guard. They followed that performance with even greater success in their second competition at Charlottesville High School where they won first-place honors in color guard, drumline, music and visual, while taking home the trophy for grand champion—the prize given to the best overall band, regardless of class size.
“You could say we’ve gotten off to a pretty good start so far this season,” said OCHS Director of Bands, Tommy Doss.
“I think when the kids got the support from the family and the community and the administration to come back, it was like gangbusters—they were ready to go. They’ve put a lot of passion and love into it, and they’ve gotten excellence out of it for sure.”
The OCHS marching band totals 39 percussion, brass and woodwind performers. They have bested schools with as many as 150 band members.
The OCHS Marching Hornets are not strangers to competitive success. In recent years they have competed in numerous world championships and their indoor percussion unit won a state championship in 2016. Additionally, with the concert band, OCHS has been recognized as a Virginia Honor Band several times, a prestigious award given to the school with the best combination of concert and marching bands.
The bands will be aiming for that title again this year when they compete at Monticello High School on October 30.
Doss attributes the bands’ continued success to the individual effort of each student throughout the pandemic. He assigned the band members supplemental material to practice on their own at home while the high school offered limited in-person instruction amid the public health crisis.
“It was very hard on them, not being able to use their talents the way they wanted to and not being able to be in a group and do it, which is what they’re used to,” Said OCHS Fine Arts Boosters President, Alisha Vines. “It was difficult on everybody.”
Bands returned to limited practice together last spring. To mitigate the spread of Covid they practiced outdoors and used bell covers, an elastic cover placed around the bell of the instrument to stop the aerial spread of saliva. At the start of this school year, band members were able to return to practice in the indoor band room with increased safety measures and procedures still in place.
“After a year off, for them to be doing as well as they’re doing, we’re very proud of them,” Vines said.
Meanwhile, even amid the pandemic, the concert band found a way to share their music with the public and one another through virtual concerts. Students recorded themselves playing their instruments from home and used software to piece together the recordings in congruence, showcasing their individual and collective musical talents. Videos of the virtual concerts can be found on their website www.ochsfab.org.
“We were making music and sharing music, per se” Doss said, “but nothing replaces young people in one room, passionately making music again.”
Finally, the concert band was able to perform again together for the first time in 20 months, when it presented an in-person concert at the OCHS Field House last Thursday.
Doss and associate director of bands, Allison Satterwhite led the student musicians through works including Karl King’s “Alamo March” and Brian Balmage’s “Blue Ridge Impressions.”
Doss took a moment in between performances to express thanks and appreciation to the school administration and the volunteers and parents of the OCHS Fine Arts Boosters for all the hard work they have done to make it possible for the band to be able to perform live again in front of an audience of their family and peers.
The concert was a breath of fresh air for the band students and the community involved after being deprived of the opportunity to play for a large audience for so many months.
“They’ve had a year and a half where they didn’t have this activity,” Doss said. “I really encourage them not to take anything for granted and we’ve really approached every day with a lot of love and gratitude, and I think great art has been the result.”