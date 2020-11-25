MAPAG SUP hearing will move online; written comments accepted Dec. 1 - 14

Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that the controversial special use permit application for the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) should conclude with a virtual public hearing instead of a fiery, in-person affair.

The application—initially submitted to the county nearly a year ago—has been discussed and debated almost exclusively online amid the current public health guidelines.

However, last month, the Orange County Board of Supervisors announced a decision to hold an in-person public hearing on the special use permit (SUP) at its Dec. 1 meeting. Two weeks later, amid surging coronavirus cases throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Ralph Northam amended his executive orders limiting all in-person gatherings to no more than 25 people, thus shifting the hearing back to a remote platform for the third time this year.

Regardless of where or how the hearing is held, an abundance of comments are expected.

The Orange County Planning Commission first considered the application in May when the applicants—a hobbyist club formed in 2012—requested to test and discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county. Pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.