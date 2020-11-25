MAPAG SUP hearing will move online; written comments accepted Dec. 1 - 14

Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that the controversial special use permit application for the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) should conclude with a virtual public hearing instead of a fiery, in-person affair.
The application—initially submitted to the county nearly a year ago—has been discussed and debated almost exclusively online amid the current public health guidelines.
However, last month, the Orange County Board of Supervisors announced a decision to hold an in-person public hearing on the special use permit (SUP) at its Dec. 1 meeting. Two weeks later, amid surging coronavirus cases throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Ralph Northam amended his executive orders limiting all in-person gatherings to no more than 25 people, thus shifting the hearing back to a remote platform for the third time this year.
Regardless of where or how the hearing is held, an abundance of comments are expected.
The Orange County Planning Commission first considered the application in May when the applicants—a hobbyist club formed in 2012—requested to test and discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county. Pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.
MAPAG is a nonprofit club with approximately 80 members who are interested in the artistry, chemistry and engineering of fireworks. It generally meets one weekend a month from April through October and those gatherings include teaching safety, sharing ideas, building, testing and shooting fireworks. Events typically begin on Thursday and conclude Sunday.
MAPAG most recently discharged fireworks Nov. 13 in a fundraising event for the Orange Volunteer Fire Company at the Orange County Fairgrounds.
Local outcry over the application prompted the commission to postpone the initial hearing which was later deferred at the request of the applicants, Texas residents Carolyn and Eddie Hostetter, who own the subject property in District 2.
The application generated a significant amount of response with approximately 150 submitted comments—most in opposition. Those in favor included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.
The comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors would have on a quiet, rural property west of Route 522.
In late July, MAPAG revised its initial application in response to public opposition, proposing to reduce the number of days of permits and limit the windows for testing and displaying fireworks.
In its amended application, the group proposed to limit its activities to no more than five weekends (Thursday through Sunday) of fireworks activities with no more than one per month. (There will be no fireworks activities in August, per the application.) The initial application called for up to seven weekends of activities.
Testing of fireworks—originally up to 280 hours’ worth in the seven-month window—is reduced to 30 hours in the amended application and would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fireworks displays—also originally scheduled for up to 280 hours—have been reduced to 40 hours in the revised application. Fireworks displays in the amended application would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m.
The planning commission recommended denial by a 3-1 vote at its Sept. 3 meeting. In the weeks that followed, MAPAG attorney David Satterwhite requested the supervisors defer the upcoming public hearing on the organization’s SUP for six months. “Due to the great public interest that has been expressed regarding this application, it may be best for everyone to have the public hearing continued to the March, 2021 date in the hope that we can have a face-to-face public hearing rather than a remote one,” Satterwhite wrote.
Board members disagreed and instead offered the club a 30-day window to justify why the hearing should be moved.
Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees said MAPAG never submitted supplemental justification for deferring the hearing, so the board scheduled it for Dec. 1.
The governor’s executive order forced the county to change the format to a virtual hearing with written comments, Voorhees said, noting the board still planned to meet in-person.
In a legal advertisement published last week, the county noted written comments may be submitted by mail or email to deputy board clerk Alyson Simpson at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or asimpson@orangecountyva.gov by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The hearing can be viewed live on the county’s YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-Igr
XYdfKcPI8-jOQ.The board intends to review public comment and consider the request at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15.
