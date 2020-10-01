MAPAG requests 6-month SUP deferral

Under normal circumstances, the Orange County Board of Supervisors likely would schedule a public hearing on the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) special use permit application later this month.

These, of course, are not normal circumstances.

At its meeting last week, the board considered its calendar for the coming month and a request from the non-profit fireworks club to delay consideration of its controversial SUP until March 2021.

In an email to county officials dated Monday, Sept. 21, MAPAG attorney David Satterwhite requested the supervisors defer the upcoming public hearing on the organization’s SUP for six months.“Due to the great public interest that has been expressed regarding this application, it may be best for everyone to have the public hearing continued to the March, 2021 date in the hope that we can have a face-to-face public hearing rather than a remote one,” Satterwhite wrote.

The Orange County Planning Commission first considered the application in May when the applicants—a hobbyist club formed in 2012—requested to test and discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county. Pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.