MAPAG makes its case for SUP: supervisors accepting written public hearing comments until Dec. 14

At a sparsely attended meeting July 12, 2016, the Orange County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to consider a zoning ordinance amendment to add pyrotechnic testing and manufacturing as a special use in the agricultural zoning.
“Judging by the crowd, we have some hot topics this evening,” then county planner Josh Frederick told the board.
“Be careful what you wish for,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White responded.
Frederick noted earlier that year, the board had initiated the proposed amendment to add a new definition for “pyrotechnics testing/manufacturing” to the county zoning ordinance and add “pyrotechnics testing/manufacturing on a parcel 50 acres or greater in size” as a special use to the agricultural zoning district.
Frederick reported the planning commission had conducted a public hearing on the proposed ordinance change and, absent any speakers, unanimously recommended approval.
Following a brief discussion among the board members, then-chair and District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame called the public hearing to order. There were no speakers. Frame closed the hearing.
District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier made a motion to approve the ordinance amendment, seconded by District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin. It passed unanimously.
Four years later, that change is being put to the test.
Tuesday evening, the board opened a virtual public hearing on a special use permit application for the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) to test and discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county.
Because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive order limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 25 people, the board shifted the SUP public hearing online and will accept written comments on the topic through Monday, Dec. 14.
In opening the public hearing last Tuesday, the board heard the staff report from county planning services manager Sandra Thornton, followed by a lengthy presentation from the applicants and their advisors.
“We’ve been processing this application since latter part of January,” Thornton told the board. “Once we began the process of receiving public comment, as everyone is aware, did get quite a bit of influx of written comments.”
The application generated a significant amount of response with approximately 150 submitted comments—most in opposition. Those in favor included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.
The comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors would have on a quiet, rural property west of Route 522. Many also expressed concern that county representatives listen to their constituents over out-of-county club members and felt the proposed usage incompatable with agriculturally zoned land.
The planning commission recommended denial of the application by a 3-1 vote.
Applicant Carol Hostetter, who owns the subject property with her husband, Eddie, spoke on behalf of the nonprofit, hobbyist club formed in 2012. She offered a timeline of how the application appeared before the board last Tuesday and attempted to address and diffuse the majority of concerns raised during the planning commission process—chiefly noise, health and safety, and land use.
From her home in Texas, Hostetter said club president David Stoddard would prepare fireworks permit applications for the club’s monthly meetings at the beginning of each year.
“In March 2016, the county administration expressed interest in some alternative way of handling MAPAG fireworks activities, rather than issuing several display permits,” she said. March 22, 2016, MAPAG members met with former county administrator Bryan David, county attorney, Tom Lacheney and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier to discuss the issue.
“I think all of our attendees felt that was positive,” Hostetter said.
By the end of the month, she continued, the county attorney had drafted proposed language that accurately reflected and described what the 80-member club did during its long weekend gatherings.
Four months later, the county code was amended to allow pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on a parcel 50 acres or larger in size with a SUP.
The club surveyed the current parcel it was using in Locust Grove for its monthly gatherings and found it fell short of the 50-acre threshold.
As it began preparing to submit the SUP application, it asked the county about leasing additional acreage to meet the minimum threshold.
The planning office said the entire parcel had to be owned to qualify, she said. By January 2019, the Hostetters had purchased the 127-acre parcel on Woolfolk Lane and a year later, MAPAG submitted its SUP application.
Having brought the board and the online audience up to date with the timeline of events, she went about refuting concerns and complaints that surfaced during the planning commission’s public hearing process.
“Many of these letters were based on hyperbole, hysteria, misinformation, and in some cases, intentional disinformation,” she said. “Many who wrote letters were unaware of our existence prior to the public notice.
“I realize people get stirred up, but the bottom line is the bulk of our adjacent neighbors are not opposed to our SUP application,” she continued. “The complaints against our application boil down to just a few basic categories and we don’t believe any of those constitute valid grounds to deny our SUP.”
Those would be noise, the environment and safety.
“There’s no other way to say it: Fireworks have a sound component and there’s some people who just don’t like fireworks,” she said, noting many who object to the proposed SUP live between four and 15 miles from the property.
She said at two miles from the point the fireworks are detonated, their sound equals that of conversational speech or an air conditioner.
The group amended its application in response to noise concerns, reducing its initial request to discharge from 7 to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday to Friday and Saturday alone. The fireworks don’t go on for more than an hour, she added.
Additionally, the group reduced the period it wanted to meet from seven months to five.
The last change was to reduce the size of the rockets discharged from a 5-inch limit to 4 inches.
“We value our neighbors and want to be good neighbors, but misinformation has been put out there and gotten people stirred up and scared,” she said.
Regarding environmental concerns, she said the claim that an eagle’s nest existed on the subject property was proven false and verified by Thornton before deferring to Dr. John Steinberg to address environmental issues and health and safety concerns.
Steinberg described himself as a practicing physician with a background in chemistry who has been a fireworks consultant for more than 20 years.
“The most heavily used and discharged area and most well-studied is outside Lake Buena Vista outside the Disney properties in Florida, where fireworks displays are conducted nightly, 365 days a year and have been done so for decades. In analysis of lake sludge, mud, water, they have shown no Environmental Protection Agency concerns, no hazards to wildlife or the water table,” he told the board.
“Fears of toxicity from heavy metals or detritus from fireworks has not been found on objective study,” he added.
“Many of the objections submitted in the comments were based on consumer fireworks, which is very different animal than display fireworks,” he said. “I’m not aware of the finding of toxic material in commercial fireworks, but display fireworks from MAPAG are a more rigorously regulated product with tighter chemical controls and manufactured on site by members. I’m convinced MAPAG has a safe record with respect to display fireworks and with respect to environmental concerns, as a fairly objective expert, I do not find any environmental hazards.”
MAPAG attorney Darvin Satterwhite was the group’s final speaker and addressed concerns about the appropriateness of the activity on the property.
He noted that the county code allows this type of activity on agriculturally zoned land with a special use permit on a minimum of 50 acres. The subject property is 127 acres, he said, and the Hostetters’ adjoining properties total approximately 136 acres.
“We have vastly more than the 50 acres ordinance calls for and this is a substantial piece of property that lends itself well to having a natural buffer due to the size of the land mass,” he said. “I could understand if this was located on a 50-acre parcel in a much more densely populated area or a subdivision. But we’re in a more sparsely populated area and on a large land mass.
“When adopting this type of ordinance, the idea is to allow this type of opportunity. So, if not here, where would you have it?” he asked the board. “This is an ideal location.”
Following MAPAG’s presentation, board members offered a few comments before Crozier opened the public hearing for written comment.
“One thing we have to review in detail is the last and best list of conditions,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White said. “It’s still sort of a moving target in my mind and some things are not formalized that are part of the SUP.”
District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame asked if MAPAG conducts any of its operations elsewhere?
Carol Hostetter responded that it does not.
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson had no questions for the applicants. District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin was not present on the call.
Crozier asked Lacheny if a special use permit could be issued based on ownership or for a specific period of time.
Lacheney said land use decisions cannot be based on ownership, but it was acceptable to put a conditional time limit on a special use permit.
Crozier spoke favorably about the organization and its efforts.
“I stopped by their old site five or six years ago and talked to them and was pleasantly surprised and impressed they were not what a lot of people would call a bunch of yahoos out there,” he said of MAPAG members. “They were talking way, way above my head. They were chemists, scientists, educators. It is a hobby for these people, but a very precise and refined hobby. This group has impressed me all along as a professional organization, citing chemistry and science behind them.
The whole history of pyrotechnics in county is not about MAPAG. They are the recent and much more concerned about the community.”
Written comments may be submitted by mail or email to deputy board clerk Alyson Simpson at P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960 or asimpson@orangecountyva.gov by 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14. Tuesday’s meeting and discussion can be viewed on the county’s YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
As of midday Tuesday, Simpson said 117 comments have been received on the proposed MAPAG SUP.
The board intends to review public comment and consider the request at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15.
