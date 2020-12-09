MAPAG makes its case for SUP: supervisors accepting written public hearing comments until Dec. 14

“There’s no other way to say it: Fireworks have a sound component and there’s some people who just don’t like fireworks,” she said, noting many who object to the proposed SUP live between four and 15 miles from the property.

She said at two miles from the point the fireworks are detonated, their sound equals that of conversational speech or an air conditioner.

The group amended its application in response to noise concerns, reducing its initial request to discharge from 7 to 11 p.m., Thursday through Saturday to Friday and Saturday alone. The fireworks don’t go on for more than an hour, she added.

Additionally, the group reduced the period it wanted to meet from seven months to five.

The last change was to reduce the size of the rockets discharged from a 5-inch limit to 4 inches.

“We value our neighbors and want to be good neighbors, but misinformation has been put out there and gotten people stirred up and scared,” she said.

Regarding environmental concerns, she said the claim that an eagle’s nest existed on the subject property was proven false and verified by Thornton before deferring to Dr. John Steinberg to address environmental issues and health and safety concerns.