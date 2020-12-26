MAPAG denied: Supervisors vote 3-2 against special use permit

Frame cited part of the definition that read, “Protect from residential and commercial growth. Preserve open space. Limit population.”

“If we put this in the county, A1 is the place because it provides more open space and fewer people are affected,” he said.

District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson, said the application amounted to a rezoning more than a special use permit.

“Any time we look at a rezoning, we need to look at what the current zoning in that area is. What is the expectation of the people who live in that area and will the proposed rezoning still leave intact the rights of the people in the area and the county, while getting the applicant what they want?” he said.

“We’re deciding whether people can build explosives and set them off in an agricultural area,” he said. “I can’t see how that is good for Orange County or the neighbors. If we allow this, I’m looking around the county and seeing if someone else wants to do this somewhere else in the county, how can we deny it? On what basis would we turn them down?”

He also said he didn’t see any tangible benefit to the county from the application.