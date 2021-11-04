Madison Solar: Dominion meets with public regarding large-scale Route 20 energy project

By Kerry W. Sipe
Correspondent
Few county residents attended an informational meeting last Wednesday on Dominion Energy’s Madison Solar installation, and some who did came to express hostility toward the company and solar power in general rather than to learn about plans for the local project.
Paul Moog, chairman of the Orange County Republican Committee, lambasted Dominion Energy for making a $250,000 donation to a political action group that targeted gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in ads disguised as advocating Second Amendment rights. After press reports revealed what the Accountability Virginia PAC had done Robert Blue, Dominion’s chief executive officer, called the donation “a failure to live up to our core values” and asked that the money be returned.
Moog called Dominion’s actions “a pathetic sham” and “evil” and accused the company of attempting “to put Democrats in power.”
“I’m going to call for this project to be killed,” Moog declared. “I’m going to ask the supervisors to kill it. It does nothing for the citizens of Orange County.”
Mary Ellen McWilliams, who lives on Grasty Gold Mine Road not far from the future site of the Madison Solar project, said “I’m totally against these things. They destroy the environment and make the countryside flat and ugly.”
“They’re destroying farmland to put up this garbage,” she said. “We’re not going to have any food left if they keep doing this.”
Delton J. “DJ” Anglin III, a write-in candidate for the Orange County Board of Supervisors from District 4, said solar projects in California had caused wildfires when birds were ignited by the solar arrays, spreading fire to nearby woodlands. He said local firefighters are not prepared to deal with fires caused by the solar project.
Sarah Marshall, external affairs manager for Dominion Energy, said the type of installation planned for Orange County is unlike those in California and that the danger of fire from ground-mounted solar panels is low.
Marshall said work at the 663-acre site near Locust Grove Primary School began in August with installation of silt fences and construction of an entrance way to the property and an administrative office. No solar panels have been installed as yet.
“Our first concern is to make sure environmental controls are in place,” she said. Only after they are established will we start on the solar construction itself.” She said the plant is expected to begin operation in late 2022.
About 200 workers will be employed in erecting framework, installing solar panels, doing environmental monitoring and electrical work once construction is fully underway. After the project begins operation, very few employees will remain on site, she said.
Marshall said Dominion Energy had initiated talks with Orange County Public Schools to respond to any concerns over the proximity of the project to the school. She said an effort is underway to make sure work and materials delivery to the site is coordinated with school buses and other school traffic along Route 20 to minimize potential problems.
Dominion Energy has estimated that the project will generate about $200,000 per year in direct benefit to Orange County through taxes. This figure does not include indirect benefits such as increased revenue for gas stations, restaurants and other local businesses, she said.
When in operation, the Madison Solar plant is designed to supply 62.5 megawatts of electricity, which will be used by Northrop Grumman Corp., of Falls Church, a defense technology contractor, to meet its renewable energy goals.
Marshall said the company has received very little input from citizens since it purchased the property in August 2020. “That’s why we feel it’s important to have meetings such as this, so that we give people multiple opportunities to voice their concerns.” She encouraged residents, particularly those who live or work near the project, to communicate with the company through its website at DominionEnergy.com/MadisonSolar or by phone at (804) 461-8642.
District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame attended the 90-minute meeting at the Wilderness Branch Library in Locust Grove, saying, “I’m here just to hear what people have to say.” Frame was on the board that unanimously approved a special use permit for the project in December 2017. No citizens spoke against the project at a public hearing held prior to that vote.