Madison Solar: Dominion meets with public regarding large-scale Route 20 energy project

Marshall said Dominion Energy had initiated talks with Orange County Public Schools to respond to any concerns over the proximity of the project to the school. She said an effort is underway to make sure work and materials delivery to the site is coordinated with school buses and other school traffic along Route 20 to minimize potential problems.

Dominion Energy has estimated that the project will generate about $200,000 per year in direct benefit to Orange County through taxes. This figure does not include indirect benefits such as increased revenue for gas stations, restaurants and other local businesses, she said.

When in operation, the Madison Solar plant is designed to supply 62.5 megawatts of electricity, which will be used by Northrop Grumman Corp., of Falls Church, a defense technology contractor, to meet its renewable energy goals.

Marshall said the company has received very little input from citizens since it purchased the property in August 2020. “That’s why we feel it’s important to have meetings such as this, so that we give people multiple opportunities to voice their concerns.” She encouraged residents, particularly those who live or work near the project, to communicate with the company through its website at DominionEnergy.com/MadisonSolar or by phone at (804) 461-8642.

District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame attended the 90-minute meeting at the Wilderness Branch Library in Locust Grove, saying, “I’m here just to hear what people have to say.” Frame was on the board that unanimously approved a special use permit for the project in December 2017. No citizens spoke against the project at a public hearing held prior to that vote.