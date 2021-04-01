Madison Road milestone: Barber Breeden celebrates 45 years

King puts on his coat, cap and mask and heads for the door. He stops to chat with Breeden about the weather and local goings-on. Breeden points to the calendar on the wall and reminds him that on Wednesday, April 14, the day of the shop’s 45th anniversary, haircuts will be free for walk-ins.

Before Breeden could even think about this milestone, he had to endure a harrowing accident that changed his life. In 1974, Breeden was kicked in the head by a horse, which fractured his skull and caused permanent brain damage that affected his speech. According to a 2016 profile of Breeden written by Lindley Estes for the Free Lance-Star, after the accident he returned to barber school for a second time and then opened his shop.

Despite hair styling and barbering running in the family (his mother was a hairdresser and his daughter currently is a stylist), Breeden has another passion, antique cars.

“We’ve had some car shows here at the dealership where he’s brought his cars over that he owns and has restored and fared very well,” said Kevin Reynolds Jr., used car manager at Reynolds Subaru, across the street from Breeden’s shop.

Reynolds, an Orange native, said growing up around his family’s car business and having a neighbor as welcoming and thoughtful as Breeden was a blessing.