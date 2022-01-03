Madison County real estate booming in 2021

By Becca Pizmoht

Staff Writer

Increased demand and limited inventory fueled a hot real estate market in Madison County this past year. Kevin McHaney, a Madison County realtor and President of The Greater Piedmont Realtors Association reported that Madison County home sales have been strong into the last month of 2021 and prices for homes in the county have continued to climb surpassing the previous high of 2006.

Dwindling inventory, historically low interest rates and pandemic fueled desire to escape the city have led to a strong seller’s market for housing. The number of houses for sale, both nationally and locally, continues to go down. According to McHaney, Madison County currently has two months of inventory, meaning that if no new homes came on to the market the county would be out of houses in two months. At the same time last year inventory was at four months, still low but closer to the optimal six months for a balanced market.

McHaney reported that due to lack of inventory, the number of sales in Madison County are 29 percent lower than 2020, with 12 sales settled in November 2021 compared to 17 in 2020.