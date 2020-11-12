Madison County OKs cell tower near Somerset

Madison County Supervisors have approved a special use permit (SUP) to construct a cell tower near the Madison-Orange county line near Uno.

The application, submitted by Community Wireless Structures (CWS), was the subject of a joint public hearing of the supervisors and planning commission last week. The company submitted the more than 100-page application in early September seeking an indefinite SUP to develop a wireless communication facility, or cell tower, on 10,000 sq. ft. of a 376.2-acre parcel owned by M&W Farm, LLC. The property is located off South Blue Ridge Turnpike between Somerset and Uno.

The facility would consist of a 50-foot by 100-foot fenced-in compound with a 175 –foot tall monopole tower. The tower would have an attached four-foot lightning rod. Initially, the tower was supposed to be 199 feet, but the height was decreased following a request from the State Historic Preservation Office. The office also requested the pole be painted with a non-reflective paint and be a monopole instead of a more traditional lattice design. The decrease in height was also part of negotiations with landowners to minimize the structure’s impact on the area’s viewshed. Following the incorporation of its requests, the preservation office found the proposed structure to have “no adverse impact” on historic resources in the area.