LOW celebrates 50 years of fire and rescue service

By Ike Parrish

Correspondent

Current and former members of the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue (LOWVFR) Company and their families gathered on Saturday, Aug. 28 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of service to their community.

The event was held at the Lake of the Woods Community Center. Folks gathered to enjoy a catered barbeque dinner and commemorate the courageous volunteer firefighters and squad members of both past and present.

Picture displays, organized by each decade, exhibited the decades of public service. First responders signed their name on a timeline chart showcasing the year they joined the organization.

The LOWVFR Company was founded on Aug. 23, 1971. Starting with only eight members, LOWVFR is now comprised of approximately 40 members who serve as first responders to an area of more than 26 square miles spanning from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line and as far south as Zoar Road and Route 611.

At its founding, the company was comprised of just one fire engine, a 32-year-old truck that had been rebuilt, and one ambulance—a 1969 station wagon with rescue equipment installed in it.