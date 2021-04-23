Love Outreach Food Pantry open, ready to serve

For the first three months of 2020, Love Outreach Food Pantry served an average of 182 families (approximately 539 individuals) each month. One year later, the food pantry in Orange was averaging 264 families (776 individuals) per month. However, in recent weeks, organizers and volunteers report a decline in participation, and remind Orange County residents the food pantry is stocked and ready to serve those in need throughout the community. Families who qualify are eligible to collect food twice a month. Additionally, the adjacent Clothes Closet is now part of the Love Outreach Food Pantry operation, and generally is open when the food pantry is open--Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. It is open Tuesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for donations. Meanwhile, the food pantry, located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange, is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Call (540) 223-6674 for more information. Pictured above, volunteers Nicholas Edelman and Larry Sappington load a vehicle with food Monday afternoon.