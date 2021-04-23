For the first three months of 2020, Love Outreach Food Pantry served an average of 182 families (approximately 539 individuals) each month. One year later, the food pantry in Orange was averaging 264 families (776 individuals) per month. However, in recent weeks, organizers and volunteers report a decline in participation, and remind Orange County residents the food pantry is stocked and ready to serve those in need throughout the community. Families who qualify are eligible to collect food twice a month. Additionally, the adjacent Clothes Closet is now part of the Love Outreach Food Pantry operation, and generally is open when the food pantry is open--Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. It is open Tuesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for donations. Meanwhile, the food pantry, located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange, is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday of each month from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Call (540) 223-6674 for more information. Pictured above, volunteers Nicholas Edelman and Larry Sappington load a vehicle with food Monday afternoon.
Love Outreach Food Pantry open, ready to serve
- Jeff Poole
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia State Police Trooper S. Burke-Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Wednesday, April …
A Unionville man is under arrest for a felony DUI after a high-speed chase on Route 20 last Thursday.
The Orange County Broadband Authority, and it’s operational subsidiary, FiberLync, has begun the rollout of its ambitious broadband coverage p…
Seven years ago, local advocates and school officials completed the first phase of an effort to honor the legacy of the Orange Graded School a…
- Updated
The Orange County Free Clinic (OCFC) is one of a few free healthcare clinics in the state to receive a limited supply of precious COVID-19 vac…
As part of the comprehensive renovation in advance of staging jury trials amid the pandemic, the historic Orange County Courthouse courtroom r…
- Updated
Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Madison County is closed due to a pipe failure near the Orange County line.
The Gordonsville Town Council has put the finishing touches on its budget proposal for 2022. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday,…