Love outreach and recognition: Rotary honors food pantry volunteer Tolbert

Quick to share the credit with her fellow volunteers, Tolbert said she genuinely appreciated the Rotary recognition. “It’s a great honor, but we couldn’t do it without all these volunteers. I couldn’t have family better than these volunteers.”

The Paul Harris Fellow Award acknowledges individuals who contribute or have contributed in their name, $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. Since it was first established in 1957, there have been more than 1 million people who have earned this distinction. The number of people who have received this award, however, does not detract from its importance, particularly in the community, due to the fact that those people are also the ones who provide leadership, are involved in community activities, are responsible for diverse arenas of improvement and enrichment in the Town of Orange and surrounding areas.