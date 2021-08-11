Love outreach and recognition: Rotary honors food pantry volunteer Tolbert

By Jeff Poole
Editor
It’s a little after noon Wednesday and the Love Outreach Food Pantry is closed. Not that you’d know it. More than a dozen volunteers—fresh off of feeding dozens of local families—cheerily bustle about, shuttling boxes empty and filled from here to there. They move with efficiency and enjoyment, purpose and pleasure. Among them is the chief volunteer—one critical to the success of the entire operation…
Last month the Orange Rotary Club recognized JoAnn Tolbert as the Orange County Citizen of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow for her tireless volunteer efforts at Love Outreach.
“If you walk into our food pantry and you’re hungry, she’s going to take care of you,” Orange Rotary President Cal Ewing said. “She’s remarkable and this community needs to know that.”
Tolbert’s fellow volunteers agree.
“She is the glue who holds this whole thing together,” Jackie Wheeler said. “And she’s always so gracious and patient.”
“She takes care of everything from organizing volunteers, to ordering, to receiving deliveries and delivering monthly reports to the board. She just does it all,” Laurie Herndon added. “She’s our Energizer Bunny and the award is very well-deserved.”
Quick to share the credit with her fellow volunteers, Tolbert said she genuinely appreciated the Rotary recognition. “It’s a great honor, but we couldn’t do it without all these volunteers. I couldn’t have family better than these volunteers.”
The citizen of the year award is in recognition of an Orange County citizen who behaves like a model Rotarian, exhibiting the values espoused by Rotary: leadership, community involvement, fair treatment of all individuals and a continuing commitment.
The Paul Harris Fellow Award acknowledges individuals who contribute or have contributed in their name, $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. Since it was first established in 1957, there have been more than 1 million people who have earned this distinction. The number of people who have received this award, however, does not detract from its importance, particularly in the community, due to the fact that those people are also the ones who provide leadership, are involved in community activities, are responsible for diverse arenas of improvement and enrichment in the Town of Orange and surrounding areas.
Tolbert has been volunteering at Love Outreach the past 15 years.
In 2003, she retired after more than 34 years with Safeway in the Washington, D.C. and Waldorf, Md. area, where she worked on the non-food supply side of the operation—ordering, stocking, inventory, display.
“Anything you didn’t eat was mine,” she said. “But not matter what it was, you had to have a plan. I would plan, plan, plan.”
All that organizational experience proved to be good training for her future volunteer efforts.
That same year, she married her husband Glenn Tolbert and the couple moved to Orange.
After hearing a presentation at church about the Love Outreach Food Pantry, she decided that was her new pursuit.
“I heard that and knew that was it. That’s what I wanted to do,” she said.
She’s been doing it ever since and with great satisfaction and success.
Love Outreach distributes food every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and the third Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. It serves approximately 40 to 45 cars per week at its Blue Ridge Drive location, with another 60 to 80 families served once a month by home delivery. Its high-water mark in 2021 came in January, when it fed 815 individuals in more than 280 households.
Love Outreach is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that partners with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and is supported by local donations—both edible and spendable. Nearly three dozen volunteers do everything from collecting donations, to packing boxes, to helping clients and delivering food.
Tolbert’s organizational experience shines through in the efficiency of the entire operation.
She talks about teams and tasks and training and it’s clear the volunteers know what they’re supposed to do.
“She makes sure everyone has a place to be and a job to do,” Herndon said.
“There’s always something to do,” Tolbert added, noting she’s always thinking about what’s next.
Those planning skills are a key reason why the food pantry was able to remain open and serving the community throughout the pandemic, Herndon noted.
“It’s not as if we had months to prepare for that,” Herndon said, crediting Tolbert for adeptly modifying the organization’s operations. “One week we were doing things the way we always had and the next week we were having the clients drive-through.”
Wheeler said she was amazed the food pantry was able to serve people throughout the pandemic without missing a beat.
Ewing agreed. “What they did was remarkable—particularly in the midst of this pandemic,” he said. “This is just such a great resource for our community.”
Tolbert, consistently, thanked her fellow volunteers, including members of the Orange Rotary Club and their friends who joined the cause.
“We started seeing all these new faces who came and helped,” Tolbert said. “Without them, it would’ve been hard to keep going. The people here are fabulous. We enjoy everything we’re doing.”
And the volunteer clearly enjoy working alongside Tolbert and are glad to see her efforts acknowledged. “We all agree; this award for her is well-deserved,” Herndon said. “Everyone here is very excited for her.”
For more information on the Love Outreach Food Pantry or to contributed, call (540) 223-6674.