Locally Made Market applications deadline nears

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will host the first Locally Made Market at the Montpelier Hunt Races in November.

To support and encourage local entrepreneurship, the Orange County Economic Development Department is offering three home-based businesses the opportunity to compete for a free shared vendor tent to market and sell their product(s) at the 2021 Montpelier Hunt Races.

“Everyone knows that shopping at the unique Vendor Village is a fun part of race day for the thousands of visitors who attend the Montpelier Hunt Races each year. We are hoping that this opportunity allows entrepreneurs to connect with those visitors and convert them to consumers that they otherwise would not necessarily get in front of, as a home-based business,” noted Rose Deal, Orange County Economic Development Director.