Locally Made Market applications deadline nears

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism will host the first Locally Made Market at the Montpelier Hunt Races in November.
To support and encourage local entrepreneurship, the Orange County Economic Development Department is offering three home-based businesses the opportunity to compete for a free shared vendor tent to market and sell their product(s) at the 2021 Montpelier Hunt Races.
“Everyone knows that shopping at the unique Vendor Village is a fun part of race day for the thousands of visitors who attend the Montpelier Hunt Races each year. We are hoping that this opportunity allows entrepreneurs to connect with those visitors and convert them to consumers that they otherwise would not necessarily get in front of, as a home-based business,” noted Rose Deal, Orange County Economic Development Director.
To be considered for one of the three vendor spaces, businesses should submit a brief presentation (in Word or PowerPoint format) describing their business along with a fully completed application no later than Friday, July 30, 2021. Those needing assistance in preparing their presentation should contact the economic development office at 672-1238. Fully completed packets must be submitted via email to Rose Deal at rdeal@orangecountyva.gov or via mail to P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960. Full program guidelines and application can be found at www.thinkorangeva.com/support.