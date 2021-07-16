Local rainfall totals lag following dry May

Nevertheless, Daniel said the problem is serious and that local farmers have been on pins and needles waiting to see how the rest of the season plays out.

“Most people are just finished with their first cutting of hay,” Daniel said. “That is a lot later than typical years. When we went almost the entire month of May without moisture, that really delayed things. In terms of some of the crops for grain, like with a lot of the hybrid varieties of corn, the timing of rainfall is everything. So, people were pretty scared back in May, but then we finally got some moisture. Unfortunately, a lot of it came at one time, but at least we got it. Many farmers are running short on grass because we didn’t get the early rains and it’s become a continuing problem.”

The second harvesting of hay later this summer could determine how successful the season is overall, Daniel explained.

“Often that second cutting is the more valuable and the more nutritive of the two, because it’s not the stuff that’s gone through the whole winter,” she said. “It’s the freshest, newest, most tender grass that’s been baled for hay. At the same time, we’ve had these stretches where it’s not rainy every day. Some years we have a thunderstorm every afternoon.”