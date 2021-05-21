Local overdose calls increase

Orange County experienced an overall increase in possible opioid overdoses in 2020, but overdose deaths remained the same, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and County of Orange Fire & EMS (COFEMS).
An overdose “heat map” created by COFEMS shows that the department responded to 123 possible overdoses in 2020, a 59.7% increase from the year before. The map shows hot spots or areas in the county where overdose calls were concentrated. Gordonsville, Orange, Unionville and Lake of the Woods placed the majority of overdose calls in both 2019 and 2020.
“When you look at those numbers about the increase in overdoses between 2019 and 2020, we, as a country had such a shift in everyday life,” said April Achter, population health coordinator for Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD). “Those who were already dealing with a substance abuse disorder or had been in recovery were impacted in a different way and had a much harder time managing their disorder.”
Data from VDH shows that Orange saw eight deaths due to drug overdose in 2019 and again in 2020 for a rate of 21.6 per 100,000 in population. The medical examiner’s office has strikingly similar numbers: nine deaths from overdose recorded in 2019 and 2020 for a rate of 24.3 per 100,000 in population. In both data sets the rate stayed flat.
Since 2007, Orange has had 89 total drug overdose deaths based on VDH’s data and 105 total drug overdose deaths based on data from the medical examiner’s office. The fatality rates were measured at 18.3 and 21.6 per 100,000 in population, respectively. Both of those rates show Orange outpacing comparable counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District such as Fauquier and Culpeper. It also fared worse than the state in that same time period which recorded a fatality rate of 13.7 per 100,000.
The Fatal Drug Overdose Report for the fourth quarter of 2020, published by the medical examiner’s office, was released in April. A note in the report states that data for 2020 has not yet been finalized since 75 cases remained open and haven’t been assigned an official cause of death. The updated fourth quarter report is expected to be available in July.
Some of the major conclusions from the report are that drug overdoses have represented the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013 and that this has been fueled almost exclusively by opioids. Fentanyl, a powerful and often lethal synthetic opioid that is commonly mixed with heroin or cocaine, accounted for 72.1% of all fatal overdoses in 2020.
Digging down deeper into the numbers from VDH reveals that opioids accounted for 100% of fatal drug overdoses for both 2019 and 2020 in Orange County, pointing to the raging epidemic that is still affecting all 50 states.
“Orange County Fire and EMS responded to 123 possible overdoses in 2020, a 60% increase from the 77 responses to possible overdoses in 2019,” said Crystal Hale, director of the Orange County Department of Social Services. “These responses were scattered throughout the county and further illustrates how substance use disorder does not discriminate based on any particular demographic. While recent VDH data indicates an optimistic trend of overdose deaths having not increased in Orange County during 2018 - 2020, people in our community continue to fight this disease and suffer every day, hour, minute of their lives. Not only do those fighting the disease suffer, but their friends, family members, and colleagues suffer too.”
“Unfortunately, the suffering can also lead to death, but it doesn’t have to,” she continued. “The LINK program is an exciting initiative in Orange County made possible by a partnership with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS). LINK helps to connect people to available resources that can help them in fighting this disease. If anyone is in need of help, please call our LINK Coordinator, Rosalie Williams and she will help connect you to viable resources that can help you take that first step to freeing yourself from this disease. If you are a friend or family member looking for guidance, Rosalie can also help point you in the right direction.”
For additional information on addiction resources or to get help call (540) 423-7365 or visit www.rrcsb.org or www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/.