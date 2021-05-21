Local overdose calls increase

“Orange County Fire and EMS responded to 123 possible overdoses in 2020, a 60% increase from the 77 responses to possible overdoses in 2019,” said Crystal Hale, director of the Orange County Department of Social Services. “These responses were scattered throughout the county and further illustrates how substance use disorder does not discriminate based on any particular demographic. While recent VDH data indicates an optimistic trend of overdose deaths having not increased in Orange County during 2018 - 2020, people in our community continue to fight this disease and suffer every day, hour, minute of their lives. Not only do those fighting the disease suffer, but their friends, family members, and colleagues suffer too.”

“Unfortunately, the suffering can also lead to death, but it doesn’t have to,” she continued. “The LINK program is an exciting initiative in Orange County made possible by a partnership with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS). LINK helps to connect people to available resources that can help them in fighting this disease. If anyone is in need of help, please call our LINK Coordinator, Rosalie Williams and she will help connect you to viable resources that can help you take that first step to freeing yourself from this disease. If you are a friend or family member looking for guidance, Rosalie can also help point you in the right direction.”