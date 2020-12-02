Local holiday traditions adapt during public health crisis

Traditionally, the first weekend in December kicks off a flurry of community, civic and church events leading up to the holiday season.
Sadly, many of those familiar social and cultural traditions and celebrations have been shelved, altered or canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Town of Gordonsville staged a limited attendance, socially distant Memorial Tree Lighting ceremony Sunday in front of town hall, the Orange Rotary Club has canceled its holiday parade (which would have been Sunday, Dec. 6) and reimagined its Orange Memorial Tree Lighting program Sunday.
According to Rotary Club member Jamie McConnell, the group will continue the tradition with a virtual ceremony Sunday, Dec. 20. Working with OEI Events (which helped stage the drive-through downtown trick-or-treat event and the movies after dark drive-in movies), Rotary plans to broadcast the ceremony on Facebook Live.
McConnell said a skeleton crew will follow the progam’s traditional format, and hopes to have pre-recorded elements to supplement the reading of the names and the tolling of the Rotary bell. Following the event, the recording will be available on the Rotary website, McConnell said.
The Lake of the Woods Lions Club will hold its annual memorial tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 5, with a limit of 25 people.
In normal years, James Madison’s Montpelier would welcome hundreds of visitors in the coming weekend to its holiday open house, but this year will forgo that tradition in favor of a food drive throughout most of December to benefit the Love Outreach Food Pantry.
Montpelier is accepting food and monetary donations for the Orange food pantry Thursday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the visitor center (food) and museum shop (donations). Items particularly needed include: cereal, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter, jelly, tuna, Hamburger Helper, rice, dry beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, beef stew, canned tomatoes, canned soups, canned prepared food, Jello and powdered canned drinks.
Meanwhile, the Orange Presbyterian Church and Anglican Church will host their annual holiday events—albeit with Covid-related safety measures. The Orange Presbyterian holiday bazaar will be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 in the church fellowship hall. The bazaar benefits the Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and the Orange Presbyterian Church Weekday School. Visit www.orangepc.org/bazaar for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 5, Christ Anglican Church will host a bazaar including Advent wreath-making, crafts, pottery and valuables small and large for sale. All proceeds go to support the Ministry to Children in northern Kenya. Find out more at www.christanglicanorange.org.
In mid-December, Orange Baptist Church normally hosts its annual Singing Christmas Tree holiday program. This year, the church is planning a drive-in concert Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. at its Route 15 location across from Round Hill Inn.
The Orange County Children’s Toy Box, meanwhile, is continuing its efforts to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of local families in need. The Toy Box is collecting new, unwrapped toys, new face masks and cash donations. Drop-off points are located at Jack Samuels Realty and Gibson’s Rental. Checks should be made payable to Orange County Children’s Toy Box and can be mailed to P.O. Box 1117, Orange, VA 22960. There is a PayPal option at www.occtoybox.org for those who would like to donate electronically. Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 11. Contributions arriving after that date will be applied to the 2021 campaign. Instead of delivering presents to each family, this year families will collect their gifts at Gibson’s Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s Toy Box effort also hopes to include two face masks for each child served in addition to toys, clothes and other essentials.
Orange County Parks and Rec, The Arts Center In Orange and Orange Downtown Alliance will host the fourth annual gingerbread house contest but under different circumstances. Rather than inviting visitors to see the confectionary creations in The Arts Center, the groups are encouraging people to participate in a gingerbread walk on Dec. 12.
The OCPR Tacky Lights Tour can continue unabated as it involves no personal interaction as a drive-by event. The viewing period begins Dec. 12 and continues through Dec. 31.
The Gordonsville Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum will host a ghost hunt with the Tennessee Wraith Chasers Dec. 12-13. Attendance is limited.
Instead of a traditional holiday performance, Barboursville’s Four County Players will broadcast “Home for the Holidays: A Musical Revue” presented as an on-demand virtual event.
Visits with Santa Claus are few and far between, though he will make the rounds through Lake of the Woods Dec. 18 – 20 on the back of a fire truck. He just won’t be able to stop and interact with children and families or pose for photos.
