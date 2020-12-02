Local holiday traditions adapt during public health crisis

The Orange County Children’s Toy Box, meanwhile, is continuing its efforts to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of local families in need. The Toy Box is collecting new, unwrapped toys, new face masks and cash donations. Drop-off points are located at Jack Samuels Realty and Gibson’s Rental. Checks should be made payable to Orange County Children’s Toy Box and can be mailed to P.O. Box 1117, Orange, VA 22960. There is a PayPal option at www.occtoybox.org for those who would like to donate electronically. Donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 11. Contributions arriving after that date will be applied to the 2021 campaign. Instead of delivering presents to each family, this year families will collect their gifts at Gibson’s Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s Toy Box effort also hopes to include two face masks for each child served in addition to toys, clothes and other essentials.