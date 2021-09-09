Local COVID cases continue to add up

Through Tuesday morning, 17,627 of all Orange County residents (47.6%) are fully vaccinated against the virus. Statewide, that figure is 57.3%. In Orange County 57.2% of all eligible adults are vaccinated compared with the statewide total of 68.5%. Nearly 400 Orange County citizens have been fully vaccinated in the past two weeks, according to health department data.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH. “Additional ways to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you do get sick, so you don’t spread the illness to others.”

In an effort to encourage local vaccination efforts, the health district announced a vaccination clinic Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School (4 to 7 p.m.) and hosted a virtual town hall with Warrenton pediatrician Dr. Joshua Jakum to answer questions about the vaccine.

The virtual event (held Sept. 8, after presstime) was scheduled to provide information about the spread of COVID-19, discuss how COVID-19 is affecting children, debunk myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and answer audience questions.