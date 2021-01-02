Local case count climbs as first vaccines arrive

According to the VDH virus dashboard, 65 of 41,709 statewide vaccine doses have been administered in Orange County as of Tuesday morning.

Dr. Kartchner said those vaccines would have been given to various hospital system employees who reside in Orange County.

“Our health district is starting vaccination clinics for this week for the entire district and will be doing so for the next six to eight weeks as we move through the priority groups identified by the CDC,” he said.

Initially, those vaccines will be given at a central location in the five-county district, he said. Appointments are ongoing to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers, EMS providers, law enforcement staff and others identified as essential by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the VDH.