Living Water Clinic adds dental care

“Oral health is a very important part of overall health care,” Colson said. “Poor oral health can lead to infections and other clinical diseases, and often does.”

Dr. John Sellers of Fairfax will serve as director of the dental clinic, which, like the medical clinic, will be staffed and maintained by volunteers.

The new clinic contains three operatories, which include the chairs, sinks, instruments and supply cabinets. One of the chairs was donated by Dr. Sellers. Another was provided by an anonymous donor and dedicated in honor of the Rev. Thomas K. Schafer, senior pastor emeritus of the church. A third chair was provided by Patterson Dental of Richmond, a dental supplies firm, for the cost of installing the equipment.

Debbie McInnis, executive director of the clinics, estimated that the dental clinic was built at a cost of between $140,000 to $150,000, including specialized construction necessary to comply with standards for medical facilities. The operatories themselves were built at a cost of about $26,000 each. Most of the cost was borne by individual donations, she said.

McInnis said that construction of the dental clinic was done with an eye toward future growth. A room with special wiring and shielding was prepared so that panoramic x-ray equipment can be installed later, for example.