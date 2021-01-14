Libraries shift to curbside-only service amid COVID case surge

Effective Wednesday, Jan. 13, Orange County Public Libraries will return to curbside only services. Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Orange County Library Board of Trustees elected to scale back services to ensure the safety of the community and employees.

The hours of operation for all three branches of the Orange County Public Libraries will remain mostly unchanged in order to provide as much service as possible.

Customers can receive multiple curbside services including: checkout of library materials; activation of a new library account (bring a photo ID and proof of address); payment of library fines affecting card status; printing of materials submitted to the library through its PrinterOn service.

To find resources or suggestions for materials without browsing, visit www.ocplva.org/search-assist/. The library staff also are available to help customers select books and other materials to place on hold. Call the front desk at any of the branches for staff assistance. Simply provide the staff member information about the types of books you enjoy (e.g. thrillers, historical fiction, Amish romances), and they’ll do their best to help you find books you’ll love to read.