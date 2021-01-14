Libraries shift to curbside-only service amid COVID case surge

Effective Wednesday, Jan. 13, Orange County Public Libraries will return to curbside only services. Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Orange County Library Board of Trustees elected to scale back services to ensure the safety of the community and employees.
The hours of operation for all three branches of the Orange County Public Libraries will remain mostly unchanged in order to provide as much service as possible.
Customers can receive multiple curbside services including: checkout of library materials; activation of a new library account (bring a photo ID and proof of address); payment of library fines affecting card status; printing of materials submitted to the library through its PrinterOn service.
To find resources or suggestions for materials without browsing, visit www.ocplva.org/search-assist/. The library staff also are available to help customers select books and other materials to place on hold. Call the front desk at any of the branches for staff assistance. Simply provide the staff member information about the types of books you enjoy (e.g. thrillers, historical fiction, Amish romances), and they’ll do their best to help you find books you’ll love to read.
Library director Katie Hill and her staff also encourage usage of the library’s extensive digital collections, now including more than 1 million items. Links to the several platforms offered including Overdrive, Hoopla and Freading are located on the library’s website at www.ocplva.org under E-Branch. Digital services do require a current library card and PIN, which is usually the last four digits of a patron’s phone number. Staff can assist with renewing expired cards via phone to enable access to these materials.
The return of library materials will continue to be through the library’s book returns only. Library materials will continue to be quarantined for seven days before being checked in by library staff. Items remain checked out on a customer’s account while resting in quarantine and check-in is backdated to account for the delay. Patrons are asked not to renew items in quarantine; it will create charges that otherwise would not occur.
The Library Board of Trustees and staff are monitoring conditions and plan to re-open the buildings when appropriate. Based upon projected conditions, curbside-only service is expected to last at least a few weeks. The library’s curbside service information page can be found at www.ocplva.org/curbside-service-info/.
To reach the Orange branch, call 672-3811. The Gordonsville branch can be reached at 832-0712 and the Wilderness branch at 854-5310.