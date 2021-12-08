Libraries offer COVID tests; Health district announces free testing event

From staff reports
The Orange County Library has partnered with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to offer curbside pickup for citizens to receive up to four free COVID rapid tests per adult. A library card is not required.
Tests are supplied by VDH and require an Internet connection, webcam and microphone (or smartphone), and a photo ID for use. The test is administered with an online proctor who will verify ID and ensure participants conduct the test correctly. These E-MED Binax Now tests are FDA- approved and provide a digital verification of a negative test.
Through the first six days of December, Orange County has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, with the total from last March eclipsing 4,100. To date, 144 county residents have been hospitalized because of the infectious disease and 63 deaths have been attributed to it. Last December, the county recorded 345 new cases, according to VDH data.
Last week, November closed with 297 new cases, nine hospitalizations and four deaths. In 2020, the county reported 178 cases.
In addition to the rapid tests now available at Orange County libraries, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, in partnership with Culpeper County, announced Monday it would provide free drive-through testing at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The parking lot at the station (19601 Church Road, Brandy Station) will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 individuals will be tested for free.
The one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. Participants don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested.
Closer to home, those interested in getting free tests through Orange County libraries are asked to call ahead at a local branch to reserve for same-day pick-up.
Tests not picked up during the library’s open hours that day will be returned to the available pool for others. Tests are only available via curbside pickup, and those picking up tests are asked to wear a mask at pick-up. Those picking up tests are asked not to enter the library if they are presenting COVID-like symptoms.
Additionally, the library is not a testing center. Tests are not administered in the library, though participants can use the free Wi-Fi available outside each county library branch.
Tests are available while supplies last.
Those seeking tests should check the library’s website for hours, including special holiday hours at www.ocplva.org. The main library can be reached by calling (540) 672-3811; the Wilderness Branch at (540) 854-5310 and the Gordonsville Branch at (540) 832-0712.
Those picking up tests should call when they reach the library and staff will place the tests on a numbered pickup cart outside.
For questions regarding the testing program, visit the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing/stacc/. A hotline is also available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at (877) 829-