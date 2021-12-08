Libraries offer COVID tests; Health district announces free testing event

The one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. Participants don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested.

Closer to home, those interested in getting free tests through Orange County libraries are asked to call ahead at a local branch to reserve for same-day pick-up.

Tests not picked up during the library’s open hours that day will be returned to the available pool for others. Tests are only available via curbside pickup, and those picking up tests are asked to wear a mask at pick-up. Those picking up tests are asked not to enter the library if they are presenting COVID-like symptoms.

Additionally, the library is not a testing center. Tests are not administered in the library, though participants can use the free Wi-Fi available outside each county library branch.

Tests are available while supplies last.

Those seeking tests should check the library’s website for hours, including special holiday hours at www.ocplva.org. The main library can be reached by calling (540) 672-3811; the Wilderness Branch at (540) 854-5310 and the Gordonsville Branch at (540) 832-0712.