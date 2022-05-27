Just Orange: Youth speak out on issues affecting them

By Ike Parrish

Enacting social change through local civic engagement was the principal message from Saturday’s event where Just Orange, a social justice and activist organization, held a voter registration drive at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage. The youth-led event featured guest speakers including locally elected officials, Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS) President Bruce Monroe and 30th District Delegate Nick Freitas to speak about the importance of political involvement for today’s youth.

Meanwhile, Just Orange Youth Ambassadors and students of Orange County Public Schools expressed opposition to recently drafted school board resolutions and discussed issues concerning racial bullying at Prospect Heights Middle School (PHMS) while also promoting action through youth participation with politics at a local level.

“Today’s event is all about inspiring the youth and advocating the fact that things that are going on now in our county have to stop,” said OCHS teacher Donea Brooks, who emceed the event. “It has to stop because our youth do not have closed mouths. They are going to talk it out.”

Rising OCHS senior Seth Duncan spoke about the impact the school board’s recently approved ‘divisive content’ resolution and consideration of the ‘sexually explicit materials’ board resolution has had on students.

“At the last school board meeting, everyone came out, everyone supported and everyone showed their concerns but some of the school board members didn’t even look at the kids out in the crowd,” he said. “It’s not okay because the day after I saw kids hurting in school. I saw a lot of kids hurting, a lot of kids were crying, people were asking ‘what had happened’ and they were all sad and angry about what was going on.”

Duncan also raised concern about racism and discrimination in OCPS.

“Lately, I’ve seen nothing but a rise in all of these things and policies put in that make them worse,” he said. “I’m fearful of what’s coming, especially with the resolutions that [the school board] is trying to pass. I just hope everyone can educate themselves and listen to their kids … because at the end of the day it’s our education, it’s our school and we are the ones who are being hurt the most by most of these policies.”

Just Orange Youth Ambassador Charles Pitera shed light on recent incidents of racial bullying and the use of racial slurs at PHMS, saying that a handful of Black students who were victimized by racial bullying have opted to miss the final two weeks of school and their graduation as a result of the incidents.

Pitera then reiterated the importance of Orange County’s youth staying active and engaged with local political offices, especially in the midst of reported incidents of racism in the school system.

“I feel strongly, that as a student and a human, you should be involved in what happens where you live,” he said. “It’s important to know the rising issues in your town or city. Civic engagement is how we can all make choices to benefit you and others for the better.”

Following the student’s speeches, District 2 school board representative and chair Sherrie Page spoke in support of Just Orange and all students of OCPS.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen the waters as troubled as they are now, but I want you guys to stay strong. I want you guys to work together and I want you to move forward,” she said. “Voting is one of the best ways for you to be heard.”

Page continued, urging voters to educate themselves on the local issues and candidates running for local office.

“You have to educate yourself on that person that you vote to put in that seat,” she said. “You need somebody that is going to represent you, hear your voice and make your concerns and your values represented.”

Continuing with the theme of youth civic engagement, Orange Town Council member Tim Bosford outlined guidelines of registering to vote and provided his advice on local social activism.

“For the issues going on with the school and the administration, be vocal, be respectful and be factual,” he said.

Delegate Nick Freitas stressed the importance of political institutions at a local level.

“We have a federated republic in this country. We have it for a reason,” he said. “It’s because we understand that we don’t want most of the decisions that affect our day to day lives being made in Washington, D.C.”

Freitas also highlighted the significance of working together toward activism.

“The government component is important, but that’s not the only form of community engagement,” he said. Another form is “understanding or identifying a problem or a challenge or something you would like to change and then starting an organization like this to affect that change. Sometimes that’s political, sometimes that’s advocating for certain policies and advocating for certain representatives, but a lot of times it’s just working together with other people in voluntary cooperation in order to achieve something.”

OCAAHS President Bruce Monroe spoke to the audience about his personal political journey as an Orange County native being raised as a youth in a still segregated area prior to 1967. He discussed the hardships of the nation throughout his lifetime, including the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, Cuban Missile Crisis, Cold War and the assassination of J.F.K. and the impact that voting and civic engagement has had on social change.

“My first vote for president was in 1976, when I cast my vote for president between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. It was a very proud moment, I’ve voted ever since and I view voting as my patriotic duty and my responsibility,” said Monroe. “When you vote, a vote changes things and believe it or not it changes people too.”

“I have learned that the local elections have more impact on your everyday life,” he continued. “Every election is important. Don’t miss the local elections. Please organize, encourage your family and friends and register to vote. You have the power.”

