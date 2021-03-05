Just Orange group works for social justice, democracy

Just Orange, the social justice and political activism group that formed in the midst of a protest-filled summer, has expanded its ranks and is preparing for a series of virtual events this month. The Zoom forums are scheduled for March 13, 20, 27 (all Saturdays) and are meant to give the public access to candidates running for state governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in 2021. The events will also allow local youth in Orange and nearby counties to ask candidates questions on a range of topics and issues that affect them and the country.
Each event will be hosted by one of Just Orange’s youth ambassadors. The current ambassadors are O’Brian Martin and Michael Wandel, both seniors at Orange County High School and Jenna Faulconer, a senior at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and an OCHS alum.
The group has its origins in some of the peaceful protests organized by local youth in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd last spring. Chief organizers Laura and Sully Carter and Dani Rivera came together after seeing the overwhelming and powerful reactions by a diverse collection of people in their community.
“Right after the third march, one of the local school teachers that I knew met me for lunch at La Naranja here in town,” Rivera said. “I shared some of my ideas with her. At the end of the third march, I noticed that the energy was starting to dwindle and I could tell people didn’t know what to do next. They didn’t know how to take it a step further. To me, it was important to educate these young people on registering to vote. Because at the end of the day, that really is the answer to all of it.”
Rivera, who has three children (two of whom are graduates of OCHS), said she was inspired when she attended one of the protest marches with her mother and recognized a lot of familiar faces. She wanted to do more to help but wasn’t sure how to channel that energy and drive. When she met Laura and Sully Carter, longtime Orange County residents, Rivera said she immediately knew they had the organizing skills to make her visions for change a reality.
“At first, we didn’t have any young people on board. It was just me, Laura and Sully,” Rivera said. “What we did to attract the younger generations was we told them about this idea to host a voter registration block party with a DJ and food. I thought, what if we could get our congressperson to come down? We didn’t want to be partisan, but Abigail Spanberger was our representative at the time. So, we invited her, not as a candidate, but as our congresswoman to speak. We also started asking the kids to be speakers as well.”
Soon, Rivera said Just Orange started to connect with interested high schoolers and college students. Martin was the first youth ambassador to join.
Martin, who participates in Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and many other extracurricular organizations, received attention in June of last year when he helped organize a demonstration with a fellow OCHS student. Along with more than 30 other students and parents, he met with members of the school board to ask them to rehire former Orange County Elementary School teacher and coach, Larry Kilby. An African American man, Kilby had been let go from his position when his teaching contract was not renewed for the 2020-2021 school year.
Taking the experience he had in advocating for the popular coach and increasing diversity in Orange County schools, Martin became even more active in local education and politics. He was selected last year to be the student representative on the Orange County School Board for 2020-2021.
After Martin got involved with Just Orange, Rivera and the Carters were able to recruit Faulconer as youth ambassador as well. Faulconer had just returned home from Australia at the time.
“I’m close friends with Laura and Sully’s daughter,” Faulconer said. “They reached out to me and said they were organizing a youth and democracy project and wanted to get a group of young people who were locals to talk about the democratic process. I had just come home, so I didn’t have anything on the calendar. I said ‘sure’. And that’s how I got involved.”
According to Faulconer, she recently had been certified to register voters in her area, when she was approached by Just Orange. Since then, Faulconer, who is taking a year off from college, has become a vital part of the organization by helping to coordinate events and develop fresh concepts for growth.
“All hands are on deck right now for getting the virtual three-part series out in March,” she said. “But there are a couple of things that each of the young people involved in the group are personally interested in and thinking of ideas for. I’ve been brainstorming ideas for Earth Day this year.”
Although Just Orange’s mission and reach have expanded greatly in the last few months, Rivera stressed that the group is not an official political organization.
“We’re literally just a civic group of six individuals,” Rivera said. “We’re not a nonprofit. We aren’t an LLC or anything official. It’s just us and in our free time we do what we have to do to make these visions come to life.”
Nevertheless, Rivera is determined to make Just Orange an influential player in social justice and get-out-the-vote campaigns in Central Virginia and beyond.
“There’s a governor’s race coming up and the primaries are in June,” she said. “We are a rural community and politicians don’t give those communities much attention. When they start campaigning, they seldom come out to a town like [Orange]. They’re going to Richmond, Fairfax, Newport News, Virginia Beach. All the big name cities. We’re smack in the middle between Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, but nobody really stops here to talk to us. So, I wanted to connect our community at large to their representatives, to be a conduit between the rural areas and state government.”
Part of spreading the message of Just Orange is knowing when to pass the baton from one generation of leadership to the next, Rivera said. The group has had continued success on that front, adding yet another youth ambassador in October.
Michael Wandel, a senior at OCHS and good friend of Martin’s, became involved with Just Orange on a spur-of-the-moment decision.
“O’Brian and I were staying after school for another organization we’re a part of and he said, ‘You know what? I’ve got a meeting at five o’clock and I think you should come with me, Michael,’” Wandel said. “It was completely unplanned. We drove to La Naranja and we sat down and I met Dani. So, that’s kind of where the journey started.”
Wandel said he brings a unique perspective to Just Orange, since he identifies as a political conservative and is also a member of the LGBTQ community (Wandel is openly gay).
“The group not only helps other people, but it’s also helped me kind of figure myself out,” he said. “I don’t like labels. But calling myself a gay Republican is a very strong statement.”
The leaders of Just Orange are careful to point out that the group has always been non-partisan and open to people of all political affiliations and beliefs.
“We’re just one community that believes in pushing for the right social and political changes, not trying to push a political agenda,” Wandel said. “We don’t care about what side [of the aisle] you are on. Our message is about unity.”
With a string of effective events under their belt and support from local officials (Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner was instrumental in helping the group hold a women’s suffrage anniversary gathering in the town), Just Orange is setting its sights on the rest of 2021.
“I’m sure right after our March events we’re going to go ahead and spring forward,” Martin said. “Once we figure out the two candidates for governor that are going to win the nomination from their respective parties, I would like to do a debate. It’s such an important tool for an uniformed voter to make their decision. I feel like a civilized debate is the best forum for each candidate to share their views and win over the commonwealth of Virginia. However, that has not been confirmed. But I have pitched the idea to the rest of Just Orange.”
Acknowledging the burden COVID-19 has placed on Just Orange, Rivera said that she is optimistic about holding in-person events and demonstrations again in the coming months, especially with vaccines rolling out and cases falling nationwide.
“The plan is to eventually get back to meeting in-person,” Faulconer said in agreement. “We’re hoping, like everyone else, that by the summer a large majority of people will be vaccinated and the weather will be nice and we can be outside. That’s the goal. But we haven’t created any concrete plans for yet, because everything is so up in the air.”
For now, the members of Just Orange said they will continue to hold Zoom conferences and communicate with the public until the situation noticeably improves.
To find out more about Just Orange join their group on Facebook or follow them on Instagram by searching @justorangeva.