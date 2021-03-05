Just Orange group works for social justice, democracy

Rivera, who has three children (two of whom are graduates of OCHS), said she was inspired when she attended one of the protest marches with her mother and recognized a lot of familiar faces. She wanted to do more to help but wasn’t sure how to channel that energy and drive. When she met Laura and Sully Carter, longtime Orange County residents, Rivera said she immediately knew they had the organizing skills to make her visions for change a reality.

“At first, we didn’t have any young people on board. It was just me, Laura and Sully,” Rivera said. “What we did to attract the younger generations was we told them about this idea to host a voter registration block party with a DJ and food. I thought, what if we could get our congressperson to come down? We didn’t want to be partisan, but Abigail Spanberger was our representative at the time. So, we invited her, not as a candidate, but as our congresswoman to speak. We also started asking the kids to be speakers as well.”

Soon, Rivera said Just Orange started to connect with interested high schoolers and college students. Martin was the first youth ambassador to join.