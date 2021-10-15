Jury decides Gordonsville man guilty of voluntary manslaughter

The fatal altercation took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 17000 block of James Madison Highway for a reported assault that occurred during an incident involving several people. Upon arrival, deputies determined an altercation had escalated to the point where Leonard Toombs, 42, of Gordonsville, had armed himself with an aluminum baseball bat, before Landes struck him on the head with a piece of wood. Toombs sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center while Landes was arrested for malicious wounding. The following day, Toombs succumbed to his injuries, and the sheriff’s office announced in a statement that it expected further charges to be filed.