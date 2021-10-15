Jury decides Gordonsville man guilty of voluntary manslaughter

By Andrew Hollins
Correspondent
Rodney “Wayne” Landes, 34, of Gordonsville, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter following a four-day trial in Orange County Circuit Court in late August. The conviction carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The conviction comes 13 months after his indictment on a first-degree murder charge on July 27, 2020, following an incident at the home of a mutual friend on Route 15, just north of Gordonsville.
The fatal altercation took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 17000 block of James Madison Highway for a reported assault that occurred during an incident involving several people. Upon arrival, deputies determined an altercation had escalated to the point where Leonard Toombs, 42, of Gordonsville, had armed himself with an aluminum baseball bat, before Landes struck him on the head with a piece of wood. Toombs sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center while Landes was arrested for malicious wounding. The following day, Toombs succumbed to his injuries, and the sheriff’s office announced in a statement that it expected further charges to be filed.
Three weeks later, Landes was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
“We wanted to put this case in the community’s hands, and I feel we’ve done that,” Orange County Commonwealth Attorney Diana O’Connell said. “This community needs to decide what it’s willing to tolerate.”
Landes, whose court appointed attorney was Charles “Buddy” Weber, pleaded not guilty, and claimed his actions were in self-defense.
In a motion for pre-trial release, Weber wrote, “the victim had arrived at the scene of the offense unannounced, uninvited, intoxicated, belligerent and wielding a baseball bat.”
Weber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Landes was tried over four days in Orange County Circuit Court, Aug. 20 – 24. The jury could decide whether Landes was guilty of first-degree murder, or a lesser charge, including second-degree murder, involuntary or voluntary manslaughter. In the State of Virginia, the separation between manslaughter and murder is most commonly defined by the presence or absence of intent and malice.
After four days in court, the jury returned a verdict of voluntary manslaughter, a class 5 felony, punishable with between one to 10 years in prison.
“Voluntary manslaughter is intentional killing in the heat of passion upon reasonable provocation or in mutual combat, but without premeditation,” O’Connell said.
While there was no shortage of eyewitnesses of the fatal event, O’Connell said there was little consensus between them on the facts of the case. What fate Landes eventually would face (if any), came down to whose version the jury believed, she said.
“Because there were so many witnesses and such conflicting accounts of how the incident began and who did what first, we believed it to be very important that the jury hear all the evidence and make up their collective mind about what level of killing this was,” O’Connell said. “It was apparent that no one involved was without fault, and we believed the community should determine what the punishment should be.”
Landes will return to Orange County Circuit court for sentencing Monday, Dec. 6.