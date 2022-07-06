June sees dip in new local COVID cases

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Following a spike in new COVID-19 cases in May, much of Central Virginia saw a decline in case counts through June, with the communities of Orange, Madison and Greene collectively averaging fewer than 20 new cases per day.

According to new case data reported through last Friday, Orange County had 228 new cases in June, down substantially from 323 in May. Greene County reported 116 new cases this month, compared with 202 a month earlier. Only Madison remained somewhat of a statistical anomaly—once again—with more cases in June (101) than in May (78). Madison meanwhile saw a decline in cases in May after case counts spiked in April. Cases spiked in May for Orange and Greene counties.

By the end of June, Orange County was averaging nine new cases per day, with Greene averaging five and Madison four.

Neither Greene nor Madison reported any COVID-related deaths in June, while Orange reported two, bringing its collective total to 89. In Greene, 62 residents have died as a result of COVID-19, while 42 Madison County residents have died from the illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each of the three counties’ community risk level is rated as “medium,” suggesting those who are at high risk for severe illness should talk with their healthcare providers about whether or not they should wear masks or take other precautions. Those who live with or will have social contact with a high-risk-for-severe-illness individual should consider testing themselves before gathering and wear a mask when indoors with them, the Virginia Department of Health notes.

June’s case counts come on the heels of the recent CDC recommendation that children and adolescents ages 6 months and older get a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series available to ages 6 months to 4 years, and the Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series available to ages 6 months to 4 years.

Beginning Friday, June 24, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Orange and Madison) and the Blue Ridge Health District (Greene) began offering free vaccines to those from ages six months to five years.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates in the three counties have increased only marginally. As of Friday, 58.8% of Orange County residents were considered fully vaccinated (up from 58.6% last month), with 30.5% having received a booster shot. In Madison, the vaccination rate is slightly higher with 59.5% and 31.8% boosted (compared to 59.4% and 31.5% a month ago), while Greene continues to have the highest rates of the three—with 66.8% of the population fully vaccinated and 36% boosted (66.6% and 35.3% in May).

In addition to vaccines available at various local pharmacies and health care offices, local health departments offer walk-in vaccinations.

The Greene County Health Department, at 50 Stanard Street, Stanardsville, offers walk-in vaccinations Mondays, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Vaccinations for those six months to 5-year-olds are by appointment only. Others are invited to walk in.)

The Madison County Health Department, at 1480 North Main Street, Suite A, Madison, offers walk-in vaccinations Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Orange County Health Department, at 450 North Madison Road, Orange, offers walk-in vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.

For additional information about scheduling vaccines, visit www.vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:100:15416190024032::NO.