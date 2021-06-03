June 8 deadline nears: three supervisor, two school board seats on Nov. 2 ballot

Orange County residents interested in running for select seats on the school board and board of supervisors have until 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, to submit paperwork to the Orange County Registrar.
With staggered terms for county seats, the District 1 and District 4 seats on both boards are slated for the Nov. 2 election. However, because former District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin (elected in 2019) died during his fourth term last December, a special election also will be held for that board seat. The winner of the special election will serve out the balance of the term, through 2023.
No other local seats will be on the ballot this fall.
According to Orange County Registrar, Donna Harpold, as of last Friday afternoon, District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier had submitted paperwork and qualified to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Johnson is seeking his fifth elected term on the board and Crozier, currently the board chair, will be seeking his third.
Both ran unopposed in 2017.
Ellen Pitera, who ran as a write-in candidate against Goodwin in 2019, has qualified for the ballot for the District 3 seat. As a write-in candidate, she received 27% of the ballots cast in the 2019 District 3 race and was one of five District 3 residents who applied to the board to fill the seat until the special election could be held this fall. Ultimately, the board chose Unionville dairy farmer Keith Marshall.
Harpold also said District 4 School Board member Bette Winter had qualified for the ballot. She is seeking her third term. District 1 School Board member Carol Couch had indicated she did not plan to seek a third term.
As of Friday afternoon, Harpold said she had not received any other paperwork from prospective candidates, however, she said others had picked up candidate packets, though she could not identify them.
In order to qualify for the ballot, prospective candidates must be registered to vote, live in the district they seek to represent and been a resident of Virginia for one year preceding the election. They must collect 125 signatures from qualified voters in their district to qualify for the ballot.
Meanwhile, those interested in participating in the Virginia Democratic Primary for candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general can vote Tuesday, June 8, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. or by in-person absentee ballot at the registrar’s office by Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m.
Harpold said thus far, early voting for the primary has been limited and she doesn’t expect a substantial turnout next Tuesday.
There are two candidates for attorney general—incumbent Mark Herring and Jerrauld “Jay” Jones. Seven candidates will be on the ballot for lieutenant governor, including: Del. Hala Ayala, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, Del. Mark Levine, Norfolk City Council Member Andria McClellan, advocate Sean Perryman, Del. S. “Sam” Rasoul, and business owner Xavier Warren. Former governor Terry McAuliffe, Del. Lee Carter, current lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy will be on the ballot for governor.