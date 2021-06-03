June 8 deadline nears: three supervisor, two school board seats on Nov. 2 ballot

Harpold also said District 4 School Board member Bette Winter had qualified for the ballot. She is seeking her third term. District 1 School Board member Carol Couch had indicated she did not plan to seek a third term.

As of Friday afternoon, Harpold said she had not received any other paperwork from prospective candidates, however, she said others had picked up candidate packets, though she could not identify them.

In order to qualify for the ballot, prospective candidates must be registered to vote, live in the district they seek to represent and been a resident of Virginia for one year preceding the election. They must collect 125 signatures from qualified voters in their district to qualify for the ballot.

Meanwhile, those interested in participating in the Virginia Democratic Primary for candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general can vote Tuesday, June 8, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. or by in-person absentee ballot at the registrar’s office by Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m.

Harpold said thus far, early voting for the primary has been limited and she doesn’t expect a substantial turnout next Tuesday.