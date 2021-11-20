Judge rules RSA not immune from lawsuit

Greene County filed a lawsuit in September 2020 citing an alleged breach of contract by RSA for the vote in July and it was at that meeting that the board voted again 4-2 to prohibit the two Greene County representatives from speaking or voting on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing. That changed in February 2021 when the board voted to again allow them to continue to participate in business decisions for the board of members.

RSA attorney Terry Lynn argued that according to the Virginia Water and Waste Authority Act §15.2-5100 through15.2-5158, RSA has the sole right and discretion to set rates and fees for its customers. As such, she argued, RSA cannot enter into a contract that takes away the legislative functions outlined by the General Assembly—making the contract between RSA and Greene County void. Judge Worrell said it can’t be void because it exists.

At the July meeting, Madison County Member Troy Coppage spoke about whether the facility fee was legal.

“Until we know this fee is permissible I just can’t see how we can even consider raising something that may not be permissible to start with,” Coppage said at the July 2020 meeting.

Lynn said at that time, in her role as attorney for the authority, that she had concerns regarding the legality of the fee.