It happened, but not recently: May 4, 1972

The front page of the May 4, 1972, Orange County Review has quite an eclectic mix of news items with much of it centered on individual achievements rather than items of community-wide impact.

Decline in farm units

Perhaps the most interesting item on the front page is this report from the U.S. Census that Orange County has a total of 412 farms. That figure represents a decline from a similar count five years earlier that registered 560. The average farm size in Orange County is 291.6 acres and the average value of the farms (land and buildings) is $83,523. Despite the decline in the total number of farms, the Review reports, the value of all farm products sold increased substantially—from nearly $3.9 million in 1964 to $5.7 million five years later.

Town centennial planning

ahead of schedule

After scrambling to put together a centennial celebration plan, the Town of Orange committee seems to have things well in hand at this point. Celebratory items and plans include 50-foot banners stretching across key entry points to the town, a comedy skit in the OCHS auditorium and a choral society musical presentation. Orders for bronze and silver commemorative medallions “are rolling in” and organizers are concerned about a possible shortage of the bronze variety. The paper reports the Chamber of Commerce has ordered 2,500 bronze medallions and “it doesn’t intend to reorder.”

More rain

After two days and nights of late-April/early-May showers, more rain is expected on top of the 3.38 inches already recorded this month at the Piedmont Research Station south of town. The annual April average is only 2.91 inches.

This week’s ads

“See Burt Reynolds in his only two hits!” That’s the billing in the Orange Theater ad promoting the actor’s “Sam Whiskey” and “100 Rifles” feature films. While a number of local businesses are encouraging Review readers to purchase Mother’s Day gifts, Stephen & Durrer jewelers in Orange is looking ahead to graduation. Their ad shows the happy parents of a generic graduate with the phrase, “Love is a Smith-Corona for graduation” beside a small image of a typewriter. The ad notes, “May be put on lay-away or term payments.” There is no mention of cost. Meanwhile, with summer months coming, Altman’s Furniture is pitching a 6,000 BTU Fedders air conditioner for $179.95.

Volunteer firemen, squadsmen sought by Lake of the Woods

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has announced a recruitment drive for new volunteers and is targeting a three-county area—Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania—adjacent to “the recreational development.” The story notes, “the busy outdoor season is just beginning and a larger number of emergencies will occur.”

Budget breakdown

Large pie charts inside this week’s issue illustrate where county revenue funds come from and where they’re applied. Real estate taxes account for nearly $1.3 million in local revenue with utilities generating $480,150. Personal property taxes account for $174,650 and local sales tax, license, fines and fees generate nearly $246,000. Most of the county budget ($2.6 million) goes to fund the schools’ operating budget.

Another car over the wall

The stone retaining wall beside Madison Road and adjacent to the Orange County Rescue Squad garage has claimed another victim. A visitor from Washington parked in the lot behind the courthouse, but as she walked away, her car rolled downward and over the concrete wall before stopping on Madison Road. No one was injured, though the car’s undercarriage was damaged as it was suspended from the concrete wall.

This week’s photo

Scandal! Town, county and state police staged a post-midnight raid on the Gordonsville Drive-In Theater early Sunday morning resulting in the confiscation of a motion picture reel and charges for the theater manager. The manager was charged with showing obscene movies and contributing to the delinquency of minors. During the raid, all cars were checked and at least two juveniles without parents were included among those who paid to enter the drive-in. The raid was a result of complaints from neighbors who could easily see the screen from their homes and said juveniles routinely gathered outside the drive-in grounds to view the shows from the lace plant parking lot. Prior to the “mid-night show for adults only” the theater screened a PG-rated Gregory Peck film, titled “Shoot Out.” Those staying for the late, late show (which apparently had no title, the paper reports) paid an extra $1.50. The theater manager described the film as a “health movie” and indicated he would continue to show them.