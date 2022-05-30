It happened, but not recently: May 25, 1972

Much of the front page of the May 25, 1972, Orange County Review featured the upcoming Town of Orange Centennial that is just weeks away.

Town of Orange Centennial

Centennial chair James Cortada announces this week that with the celebration a little more than a week away, “We’re getting the loose ends tied up nicely.” Demand is heavy for the Lions and Rotary Clubs’ barbecue event. The National Brewing Company has confirmed the appearance of its eight-horse team in the June 9 parade. Wide publicity has resulted in Colonial Williamsburg requesting 2,000 centennial brochures. In conjunction with the celebration, the Town of Gordonsville and the Soil Conservation Service will dedicate the newly completed Bowler’s Mill Lake south of Gordonsville on Route 15. Celebration banners span the town’s entrances and the commemorative medallion manufacturer confirms they’ll have the keepsakes delivered by June 1. Other items on the front page call for parade float entries and centennial beard contest participants, some of whom will create a centennial barbershop quartet. In summing up, Cortada said, “We’ve been able to put together a program that will be both interesting and entertaining…About our only worry now is the weather.”

Speaking of the weather…

It’s been a wet May. “Old Sol, on holiday for the past week, came back yesterday,” the paper reports, noting knee-high pastures and gardens growing beyond expectations. Thus far, the research station has recorded 5.19 inches of rainfall in May—a total not equaled since 1952.

School budget cuts detailed

After last week’s deadline story suggested county cuts to the school budget were likely $100,000, this week’s front page illustrates the extent of the county cuts aimed at holding the real estate tax rate steady. The school cuts total $101,000. Most of those funds came in cuts to instruction ($66,181), including several teaching positions (among them agriculture and physical education teachers at the high school and two elementary level teachers) and the salary scale for the 1972-73 school year—which now will be $7,000 to $9,900. A new middle school athletic program—at a cost of $8,000—also has been eliminated. The school’s operating budget now will be $2,531,431, still up about $194,220 over the previous year’s budget.

Library survey

For a couple weeks now, the Orange County Public Library has been running a survey in the paper soliciting readers’ input on whether or not additional evening hours would better serve the community. Currently, library hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday nights, during the school year, the library is open from 7 to 9 p.m. The survey solicits input regarding days (all seven are listed), additional hours (5-6, 6-7, 7-8, 8-9, 9-10) and type of user (adult, student, etc…).

Germanna offers new curricula

This fall, Germanna Community College will have new program offerings for students in the Orange, Madison, Culpeper and Spotsylvania service region. Among the new courses of study are: technical drafting and teachers’ aide. Technical drafting includes courses in both electronics, civil engineering drafting and will work to help students acquire employment in the design and manufacture of mechanical devices. The teachers’ aide courses will include such subjects as child and educational psychology, nutrition, instructional equipment and human relations.

This week’s ads

With Memorial Day right around the corner, many local merchants are advertising holiday sales. Ricketts Drug Store has a picnic-party themed ad, with charcoal grills (from $6.44 to $13.99), lighter fluid ($0.33), Supertherm picnic jugs ($0.99 to $2.19, with spigot), a 30-quart, “molded Vacucel” cooler with aluminum handle ($1.19), plastic knives, forks and spoons (pack of 12 for $0.37), paper plates (pack of 100 for $0.59) and a sturdy aluminum chair and chaise (both for $9.99).

This week’s photo

“Now they’ve got wheels” the caption under this week’s photo reads. “Joe Wiltshire gives words of no-hot-rod advice to Eugene Brooking (left) and Luther Dofflemoyer, as the Orange mail carriers are introduced to their new Jeeps. The four-wheel drive vehicles will aid the footsore postmen on their rounds in Orange and environs.” The paper reports the Jeeps are necessary as the town carriers will deliver all mail, including parcel post in addition to letter and paper mail. The paper also notes that other advantages include a lighter load for the postal carriers’ mail bags, the ability to carry protective clothing on their route for inclement weather, space to bring along lunch, and the capacity to deliver to more customers more efficiently.