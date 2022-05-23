It happened, but not recently: May 18, 1972

The front page of the May 18, 1972, issue of the Orange County Review features top-of-the-page updates on two stories from last week’s paper—the proposed real estate tax rate increase and the late-night raid of the Gordonsville Drive-In Theater.

Trial not likely for drive-in raid

The manager of the Gordonsville Drive-In was scheduled to appear in court last week after local law enforcement raided the theater and confiscated an “adults only” film two weeks ago following complaints from theater neighbors. However, the manager’s case was continued and the Virginia Attorney General is involved because neighbors complained that the movies could be seen from a state road adjacent to the drive-in—a violation of state code. In the meantime, the manager has agreed to build a fence around the drive-in which should effectively block ambient viewing of any film. A new state law takes effect July 1 that requires drive-in movie theaters to block their screens from state road visibility.

Devastating slash in public school funds levers return to $4.45 real estate levy

A dramatic headline, to be sure. The Orange County Board of Supervisors held a packed-house public hearing last Friday to consider the proposed county budget and a $4.95 real estate tax rate—a $0.50 increase over the current rate. As the county courtroom filled up Friday for the hearing, the board first debated whether or not to conduct the hearing in the densely packed room, before proceeding for more than two hours. Ultimately, the board adjourned until Tuesday evening, at 8 p.m., which drew a substantially smaller crowd as the paper did not have the opportunity to alert the community, it notes. The board ultimately whittled the budget down substantially, so it would not require the tax increase after all. Key cuts include approximately $100,000 from the school budget, as well as $27,463 from the operating fund and $20,000 for a new bookmobile for the library. The budget was balanced at about $3.89 million after the final cuts were made.

Other front-page news

May has been a rainy month and it appears it will continue to be so. So far, more than 3.7 inches of rainfall has been recorded at the Piedmont Research Station, with more expected. The monthly annual average is 3.55 inches. Valedictorian Brenda Gail Garton and salutatorian Mary Leslie Shackelford lead a record class of 192 Orange County High School graduates. Graduation for the OCHS Class of 1972 is set for June 2 at Porterfield Park, the paper reports.

This week’s ads

The Louisa Ruritans are advertising Bluegrass legend Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass at Louisa County High School this Friday night. Adult tickets are $3, and children are admitted for $1.50. The Locust Grove Ruritans, meanwhile, are selling cow manure—delivered on Saturday—for $1.50 per feed bag. L&W Ford, with an eye toward graduation gifts, is promoting a 1966 Falcon (four-door, three-speed, one owner), 1966 fully equipped Thunderbird, 1968 Impala (V-8 with power brakes and steering) and a 1970 Fairlane (four-door, V-8 automatic with a radio). Realtor Don Ober is offering “vacation,” “retirement” or “investment” lots at Hardwick Mountain—where all-weather roads have now been built and telephone and electricity service are available. At Payless Market (formerly the Main Street Meat Market), four quarts of Pepsi-Cola are going for $0.99, while a half-gallon of milk is $0.62. Bacon is $0.69 a pound, and steamed crabs are $2.50 per dozen. Toilet tissue is $0.79 for 10 rolls.

This week’s photo

Prospect Heights Intermediate School social studies classes recently visited Luray Caverns and posed for this underground photo. The group also visited other areas of interest, the caption reads. Instructors Herbert Rankin and Rose Congleton, and bus driver Allyne Mundy led the students on the trip.