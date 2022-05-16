It happened, but not recently: May 11, 1972

The front page of the May 11, 1972, Orange County Review heralds the coming Town of Orange centennial and the county tax rate and budget hearing tomorrow, as well as an eclectic mix of smaller, but interesting news items.

A talisman of good luck

The Orange Town Council has officially adopted a horseshoe as the town’s seal, based on a recommendation from the Centennial Committee. The horseshoe chosen is the same as the one the medallions being minted to commemorate the town’s 100th anniversary next month. Committee chair, Mr. James N. Cortada, notes that the chosen horseshoe differs from the Golden Horseshoe long identified with the county seal, in that “the former shows slots for nails, while the latter does not.” The current town seal has no such emblem. In further justification for selection of the new seal, “Until not so long ago, it was commonplace on Court House Day for numerous horsemen and buggies to appear in Orange for the occasion. Since the blacksmith’s establishment was located near the court house, many were visitors who would take advantage of their stay in the village, later the town, and have their horses shod. It would be fitting to have the horseshoe as a good luck talisman linking Orange’s past with our hopes for the future,” the paper reports.

Centennial celebration

In other centennial news, the program has been finalized for the June 4 -10 celebration, with the special attraction of the Southern Railway’s exhibit car, “a panorama of color and sound that traces the history and technological progress of Southern.” Committee advisor Zeke Tomlinson has acquired five trophies from regional new car dealers to award to winning classifications of antique cars in the celebration. Lastly, Dickie Cox has been appointed “Roving Ambassador” and will tour the state’s periphery in an orange-colored Datsun embellished with materials to promote the town’s centennial celebration and encourage out-of-the-region residents.

First-ever $4 million budget

The public hearing on the record setting $4 million county budget will be Friday morning at the Orange County Courthouse. The paper reports, “Despite expressed supervisor lack of taste for big turnouts, a capacity gathering is expected.” Key drivers in the budget are an expanding public school population and state-imposed solid waste disposal requirements. The proposed tax rate—$4.95 per $100 of assessed value—is a full $0.50 higher than the current rate. “If the proposed budget survives tomorrow’s hearing, the county real estate tax for the average property owner will have thus been hiked by about 32%,” the Review notes.

Other front-page news

Blue Bell, which employs about 75 people at its new Orange facility, announced a 5% wage increase for production employees this week. The facility at the corner of Byrd and Mason streets is expected to increase production in September and will need additional workers. County electoral board member T. Newton Sparks informed the board of supervisors Tuesday that nine new voting machines—at a cost of $2,000 apiece—have been ordered and will be delivered by Aug. 15. The county needed the new machines to comply with state election laws. Meanwhile, the board of supervisors considered forbidding the use of electronic devices for local hunting—particularly radio equipment by pairs of hunters to communicate the direction of game travel. The board directed the commonwealth’s attorney to check with the Virginia Game Commission to determine the board’s authority in enacting such a restriction.

This week’s ads

Patton, “A war movie for people who hate war movies!” and M*A*S*H, “What the new freedom on the screen is all about,” are showing this weekend at the Madison Theatre on Main Street in Orange. C.R. Butler is advertising rental of an electric carpet shampooer for $1 per day (with the purchase of famous Blue Lustre Shampoo). Early’s Subaru is touting the “1972 New Car Guarantee” on its models noting, “If anything goes wrong with your ’72 Subaru we’ll fix it for free.” (The warranty is good for 12 months or 12,000 miles, requires the car be properly maintained under normal use and does not include tires.)

This week’s photo

Buena Black Granite Corporation of Rapidan quarried a 14-ton block to be used in construction of the Ty Cobb memorial in Royston, Georgia. The block will be used as the polished base supporting a bronze statue of the “The Georgia Peach,” a hall-of-fame outfielder with the Detroit Tigers who won the American League batting title 12 times.