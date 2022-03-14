It happened, but not recently: March 9, 1972

The front page of the March 9, 1972, Orange County Review features a bold headline announcing “School board holds line on budget for 1972-73.” The school board expects to pass the budget to the board of supervisors next week and is “making a conscientious effort to hold the budget within guidelines,” the paper reports. “One of the problems we are facing however,” the school spokesperson said, “is attempting to guess what the increased school enrollment will be next year. The school population rose 6% last year from the start of the school year to its close in June. School officials are building this year’s budget conservatively estimating a student enrollment increase of 5.5%. The story in this week’s issue doesn’t include a proposed budget dollar figure, though it notes that 80% of the budget is dedicated to instruction, including materials and teacher salaries.

Leap Year month breaks two records

The month of February saw two weather records broken, according to data from the Piedmont Research Station. On Feb. 29, leap day, the temperature reached 77 degrees, the highest ever for that date in the station’s history. February 1972 also was the wettest February on record, with a rainfall total of 5.46 inches-well above the 2.31 inch annual average. “Gusty winds throughout the week have served to keep up the March lion legend,” the paper adds.

Municipal cost saver

After last month’s town council discussion on ways to clean town streets in a more cost-effective manner, two Orange Public Works employees-Sam Banks and Bennie Jenkins-show off their modified, self-propelled street washer on this week’s front page. Instead of purchasing a factory-built $11,500 piece of equipment, the two town employees created one out of an existing town truck and water tank. The modifications only cost the town about $2,500.

County food stamp program one year old this week

The county concluded its first year of participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Stamp Program Monday. Orange County was one of the last in Virginia to subscribe to the program, but finally acquiesced due to “powerful persuasion by state and federal agencies.” Approximately 200 families and 600 individuals are participating in the program, which is expected to increase with new eligibility terms based on household income.

Big turnout for spring sports

With the advent of outdoor practice, turnout for this season’s Orange County High School baseball and track teams has been “the largest on record,” according to coaches Charles Higgins and Bill Libby. Libby is optimistic with his current crew, suggesting it’s the school’s best looking track team since the Hornets took the state title in 1969, Higgins, in assessing the 65 hopefuls who began tryouts, added, “We have a lot of boys out and believe it or not, they are all ballplayers.” He’s looking to build on last year’s 6-10 record, which came on the heels of a winless campaign in 1970. The track team opens its season at home against Spotsylvania March 29, while the baseball team heads to Culpeper April 6 to start its year.

Time to trade up to ‘72

An automotive ad placed by A.W. Mitchell & Co. of Orange encourages readers to “trade-up” to one of three new International models during the current “Take-off time” promotion. The quarter-page ad announces the Scout II, which will “take off to places you never dreamed were there,” and the Travelall, a better option than “those sedan-type wagons” because it’s built for towing. The final pitch is for the International Camper-Pickup, a truck-built pickup tailored to camping with an eight-point suspension and sway better for better handling. As part of the ad, the business is offering a Rand McNally travel guide, “Where to Camp and How to Get There,” (a $4.25 value) for $1 or for free with a test drive.

This week’s picture

Apparently, this is what the Orange County Courthouse could have looked like. Local historian William H.B. Thomas authored a piece in this week’s issue detailing the ongoing discussion about constructing a new courthouse in Orange (prompted by the coming of the Orange and Alexandria Railroad) and its ultimate design. From 1852 to 1857, local leaders and judicial officials deliberated over construction of a new courthouse before finally settling on a site at the intersection of Main Street and modern-day Madison Road. The commissioners initially appointed to consider the courthouse location and design sought the advice of the Hon. Judge Richard H. Field, who was part of the circuit court including Orange County. Judge Field was the son-in-law of the late Philip Pendleton Barbour, of Frascati in Somerset, and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Barbour had displayed some proclivity toward design of public buildings, Thomas writes, including furnishing detailed observations of a new jail for Madison County. Judge Fields “very promptly and politely furnished a rough plan or draft of the building,” in the Jeffersonian tradition with Doric columns and pedimented portico, “familiar as the style of a number of county courthouses built in Virginia in the first half of the 19th Century. It was estimated to cost $3,000. However, construction was postponed to 1857, by which time the Italianate architectural style had come into favor, supplanting the red-brick, white-column initial plan.

—Jeff Poole