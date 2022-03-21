It happened, but not recently: March 16, 1972

“The situation involving the town and the county is now closer to open warfare than at any time in my memory.” Those were the words of county clerk Henry DeJarnette in a front page story in the March 16, 1972, Orange County Review. Addressing the Orange Town Council, Mr. DeJarnette chided the town for its recent decision to increase the town’s motor vehicle tax from $5 to $10, thus creating a fiscal and political challenge to the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Previously, a $5 fee had been collected by both the town and the county and state code caps the total fee at $10. The change meant the town was in line to receive an additional $7,000 that otherwise would roll into county coffers, prompting “entreaties and threats” at Monday’s Orange Town Council meeting, according to the paper. Spotswood District Supervisor Richard Sanford, whose district includes the Town of Orange, contended the town’s collection of the entire $10 fee put the county in “the untenable position of taxing vehicles for county residents only.” Amid much discussion, the town ultimately voted 3-2 to repeal its recent decision to collect the entire $10 permitted by state code, though dissenting voters suggested the supervisors’ financial fears were largely “imaginary.”

Other front-page news

In local law enforcement news, a Louisa County woman is charged with assaulting a police officer after she pulled a gun on him following a traffic stop in Gordonsville. The suspect had not been the subject of the original speeding ticket. Instead, the man who received the ticket, went home, picked up the suspect and returned to town, where the woman confronted the office with the gun. Two traffic-related deaths are reported in this week’s issue, the first two fatalities on the county’s roadways this year. One was a 15-year-old youth killed near Mine Run, while the other was a pedestrian struck on Route 20. Meanwhile, in more pleasant news, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces the addition of new deputy G.L. Haney, “a star athlete at OCHS.”

$2.6 million school board budget

The Orange County School Board adopted a $2.6 million budget this week and submitted it to the board of supervisors. The 1972-73 budget represents an increase of $277,370 with a major portion of that increase ($182,896) dedicated to instruction. Approximately one-third of that total would fund new teaching positions necessitated by the expected 200 additional students in the coming school year. “The new budget provides a salary scale of $7,000 for the beginning teacher to $10,250 for a teacher with 12 or more years’ experience.” In other school board action Monday, it voted to begin the 1972-73 school year on Aug. 28, and end it June 6.

This week’s advertisements

The Orange County Humane Society is offering a dog training class, though the dog pictured in the advertisements has a different point of view with a sign that reads, “Train your master.” The Madison Theater in downtown Orange features “Shaft” starring Richard Roundtree, with music by Isaac Hayes. Village Variety and Shoe Store in Gordonsville is offering Converse high-top shoes for $9.95 a pair, noting these are the same models “selected by the U.S. Olympic Committee for the ’72 Olympic teams.” In an effort to sell more Galaxie 500s, L&W Ford and Coiner Ford tell prospective buyers, “Buy our special Galaxie 500 with luxury accent strips, bodyside moldings, color glow paint, air conditioning, tinted glass, intermittent windshield wipers and more…” and they’ll throw in even more luxury: a vinyl roof and power front disc brakes.

Germanna community service programs

Germanna Community College has announced its community service programs for the spring quarter, including: introductory painting, art and literature of romantic England, forage crops, conversational french, family financial management, principles of real estate, yoga meditation, defensive driving, processes of welding and parliamentary procedure, among others. Courses generally cost $20, though welding is $30 and yoga is $5.

This week’s photo

Coming soon! Construction has begun on a new 7-Eleven Store on the corner of Main and Byrd streets in Orange. The “fast food” chain store will be located on the site of the historic Lee home, which was torn down two weeks ago. The new business will be near Main Street Market, which closed unexpectedly last month with no plans to reopen. The new store will sell gasoline and huge, steel tanks have been buried in the graveled area at right.

—Jeff Poole