It happened, but not recently: June 8, 1972

At long last, the Town of Orange centennial celebration is at hand! The front page of the June 8, 1972, Orange County Review features information on the town’s 100th anniversary events, the OCHS Class of 1972 and, in less celebratory news, a forecast budget deficit of $47,200 for the Orange Town Council. But, first things, first—the centennial!

Orange Is Living In Vanguard Of History

The Rev. R. Stuart Grizzard, former pastor of Orange Baptist Church, told a Town of Orange centennial celebration crowd at Porterfield Park Sunday that Orange is living in the vanguard of history. “These are the good ole days,” the forceful speaker reiterated. “The opportunities we have now are unparalleled.” The paper reports that the day’s events clicked by like clockwork, save the under-attended Rotary and Lions club barbecue event, that seemed to suffer from the variety of other events scheduled that day. Still, the Rev. Grizzard told the audience “This is the time to be alive,” as he urged the audience to build a bridge from the past into the future. “The past is not a hitching post, it is a guidepost,” he concluded. Ambassador and town centennial celebration chair Jim Cortada and Mayor Robert L. Morin were resplendent in morning coats and high silk hats for the occasion, the Review notes.

OCHS graduation

Orange County High School named Carolyn Walker and Norman Johnson “best all-around” among the 185 graduates at Friday night’s commencement exercises at Porterfield Park. It marked the 20th anniversary of Orange County High School. The ceremony included speeches by salutatorian Mary Leslie Shackelford, SCA President Mary Rene Terrell, SCA Vice President Peter Sheuchenko and valedictorian Brenda Garton. The Review reported a number of local scholarships awarded, citizenship medals and other graduating honors among the class of 1972.

Town budget deficit

The Town of Orange proposed budget for the 1972-73 fiscal year totals $345,420—or $47,200 above anticipated local revenues of $298,220. The difference largely is related to debt service associated with the expressway construction project, higher operating expenditures and provisions for extensive municipal street repair. To make up the shortage, the town council is considering increasing utility taxes and doubling the cost of town auto licenses.

The Piedmont Virginian

As part of this week’s celebration issue, the Review reproduced a copy of “The Piedmont Virginian” newspaper, datelined, “Orange Court House, Virginia, Friday morning, February 23, 1972.” Inside the reproduction issue, the Review featured photographs from the town’s past, including the fire of 1908, the original Orange High School, the Coleman Hotel, Main Street Orange and an early sketch of the Orange Courthouse, among others.

This week’s ads

Many ads inside this week’s issue feature a shared graphic celebrating the town’s centennial. The white-type-on-black-background logo features the 1872 and 1972 dates with an eagle atop a stars and stripes shield with the word “Centennial” in an old English script arched over the insignia. Nearly 20 advertisements include the graphic in some form, pitching associated sales or otherwise extolling similar commercial longevity. Other ads allude to the town’s anniversary, without the logo. Meanwhile, a legal notice in this week’s paper announces applications for conditional use permits for: a kennel on 117.5 acres on Route 655, to construct and operate a junk yard on 5.16 acres on the old Weyburn coaling station, and for a public garage on one acre on Route 3.

This week’s photo

Pictured is the Orange County High School Class of 1972—the largest class since the high school was consolidated in 1952. The paper’s caption notes that of 192 candidates, 185 received diplomas.

—Jeff Poole

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.