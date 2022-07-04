It happened, but not recently: June 29, 1972

On the front page of the June 29, 1972, Orange County Review, the community is looking back at the damage of last week’s Hurricane Agnes and looking forward to this week’s Soap Box Derby.

Deluge dumps 10 inches of water

Most of this week’s front page, though, is dedicated to the effects of the hurricane that hit the community last week, with more than 10 inches of rainfall recorded at the Piedmont Research Station just south of Orange. Hurricane Agnes dumped 10.43 inches of water on the area, bringing the June total to 12.01, nearly four times the 3.36-inch annual average for the month. The paper reported that 7.85 inches of rainfall was recorded last Thursday, June 22. Accompanying that report and the top-of-the-page story, were photos of a flooded downtown Rapidan, and an abutment stone that washed out of the Southern Railroad underpass near Webster Brick. Meanwhile, the rainfall wrecked local crops, with agriculture officials estimating more than $1.27 million in damage. A railroad trackbed in Gordonsville gave way as a result of the flood, and two bridges—one at Raccoon Ford and the other in Somerset—were washed out. Public drinking water in Gordonsville was contaminated by surface runoff and Gordonsville Industries, the town’s major manufacturer, had to suspend operations until the clear water it needed in the production process could return.

Soap Box Derby set for July 4

The largest headline in this week’s paper, though, was for the upcoming Soap Box Derby, scheduled Tuesday, July 4. The site is Route 20 east at the corporate limits of Orange. The paper reports 43 boys and one girl will be in the line-up, with the winner receiving a $500 savings bond, “the huge Orange County Soap Box Derby Trophy,” a checkered flag and an all-expense-paid trip to Akron, Ohio for the national derby in August. The Review, which serves as one of the event sponsors, along with Herndon Bros. Chevrolet-Pontiac, Schafer Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, and the Orange County Jaycees, printed the derby’s regulations, test run schedule, traffic pattern changes and other event details on the front page.

Notice on dump

The Orange County Dump had a small announcement in this week’s issue that noted that all tree limbs and brush should be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled, per the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Meanwhile, the board announced it had terminated the contract with the previous airport operator and was seeking a new one. Additionally, after a trial period with limited attendance at evening sessions, the board of supervisors decides to return to meeting only the second Tuesday of each month

This week’s ads

The Madison Theatre in Orange is featuring Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry this weekend. “You don’t assign him to murder cases. You just turn him loose and he smashes them,” the ad reads. It’s air conditioner time, as Altman’s, Chambers, and Firestone took out large ads billing the latest in Fedders, Carrier and Philco room-coolers, ranging in prices from $109.95 (5000 BTU) to $339.95 (23,000 BTU). Leggett, “your happy shopping store,” is holding a pre-July 4 sale, with a special “buy one dress at regular price and get a second summer dress for $1 more” sale. A large block ad in this week’s issue notes, “It is because of you, our customers, that we can say… Thank you for using famous Webster Brick” celebrating the company’s 50-year anniversary. In addition to the Somerset plant, the company has other facilities in Roanoke, Suffolk, Webster (Botetourt County), and Eden, N.C.

Key 73

Orange County ministers met at Orange Presbyterian Church earlier this week to explore a joint evangelistic effort for the county as part of a nationwide effort among Christian denominations. The project, titled “Key 73” would take place in December.

This week’s photo

The photo above was taken Thursday morning after the river began to drop from its 26-foot crest, the paper’s caption reports. “Many citizens came to the new bridge at Rapidan to watch the powerful river rush downstream.”