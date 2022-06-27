It happened, but not recently: June 22, 1972

The front page of the June 22, 1972, Orange County Review features a little bit of everything from the effects of Hurricane Agnes, to the school board’s efforts to attract teachers, to the opening of the new Tastee-Freez franchises, to an odd planning and zoning case.

Torrential downpour isolates Orange

That was the top-of-the-page headline in this week’s Review, noting that Hurricane Agnes hit the county Wednesday, spawning washed out roads, communications interruptions, stranded motorists and a house fire. “In many respects, the situation resembled August 1969 when the backlash of Hurricane Camille devastated Central Virginia,” the Review reports beside a photo of the flooded parking lot behind Orange County High School. In it, school official Robert Stack (at a distance) is seen standing in floodwaters well above his knees as he attempts to free debris from a blocked drain.

Gardner relocation effort headed for happy conclusion?

“Ed Gardner’s two-year effort to relocate from a confined area on Byrd Street in Orange appears to be headed for a successful conclusion,” the paper reports. Gardner had been attempting to move to an industrially zoned tract near Somerset at the old Weyburn coaling station near the Webster Brick plant. But at last month’s planning commission meeting, “a well-organized Barbour and Madison District representation effort was successful in developing a 6-3 vote to recommend denial of a conditional use permit.” However, there seemed to be some confusion among those who voted to recommend denial, as they admitted they were not familiar with the site or had been swept up in the energy of the evening. The paper notes that the Orange Jaycees—who recently executed Operation 4000, a junk car clean-up program—were “conspicuous by their absence” at both the planning commission and board of supervisors’ meetings on the subject. At the same time, a daily paper in the area apparently identified Webster Brick as being opposed to the move, though the plant manager said the brick plant had taken no position on the dispute and was able to obtain a published retraction. Gardner noted if the deal can be worked out, he’d be able to substantially reduce the number of junk autos scattered around the county.

Teacher turnover affects school board objective

Among the casualties of the school budget cuts is a long-time school board effort to retain teachers who have moved to the county. There are 16 teachers with a combined teaching experience of 84 years who have opted not to return for the coming school year, the paper reports. Coupled with the 20 who earlier indicated they would not return, the schools face a teacher turnover rate of approximately 23%. School officials cite the funding shortfall as the reason its salary structure cannot compete with other localities in retaining and recruiting teachers to Orange.

Tastee-Freez

A ribbon-cutting photo on the front page heralds the opening of two new Tastee-Freez franchises in the county—one at the intersection of Route 15 and 20 in the Town of Orange (on the front page) and another at the Gordonsville traffic circle (pictured inside). The paper notes the Orange restaurant was constructed by H.B. Sedwick Jr. on a lot sold to the new owners—Mr. and Mrs. Milton Jenkins—by the Orange Volunteer Fire Company. The Gordonsville restaurant is operated by Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wood and owned by G.W. Shuler and J.W. Halley.

Letter to the editor

A letter in this week’s issue laments the sad state of affairs in the world today. The letter writer, while attending a parade in town several years ago, noted, “32 pieces of headgear on menfolk” that “stayed on during the length of the parade,” particularly as the U.S. Flag paraded past. At this year’s Town of Orange centennial parade, he “saw fewer caps, but they response was the same,” and “a number of men remained seated in chairs and on curbs” when flags paraded by. “Where is our old-fashioned patriotism? Doesn’t anyone believe in respect for the flag anymore?” he writes.

This week’s photo

Peggie Tucker and Lois Tanner in the shipping department at Virginia Metal Products, combined to produce a “mod, psychedelic look” in their office at the Orange plant. The two covered their desks, file baskets and some of the wall panels with multicolored contact paper to achieve the desired effect. Tanner even wore a dress to match the décor, the caption notes. A Virginia Metal Products photographer recorded the scene with the photo and added, “If you didn’t see it, you wouldn’t believe it.”