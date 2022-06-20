It happened, but not recently: June 15, 1972

The Town of Orange centennial was last week, but its celebratory parade—capping a week of activities—occurred after the Review’s deadline for the June 8 issue. The front page of the June 15, 1972, Orange County Review features the parade—which wraps up the town’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Centennial parade draws huge crowd

The Town of Orange centennial parade—which also served as the Orange Volunteer Fire Company parade—drew more than 100 entrants, with the “impressive 8-horse team of English Shires” from the National Brewing Co, “far and away the most popular entry,” the Review reports. “The gigantic, spirited horses with their white-feathered feet made such a handsome picture that gasps of admiration could be heard on every side.” The paper also notes, “though thundershowers had been predicted, for once it did not rain for the firemen’s parade.”

School program reductions

Faced with cutting more than $100,000 from the 1972-73 school budget after county supervisors decided not to increase local real estate taxes, schools’ superintendent Renfro Manning detailed where those cuts would be made. According to the paper, Barbour District Supervisor E.C. Hooper was “privately identified by a board member as principal architect of the cut and was the only supervisor who required an explanation.” According to this week’s front-page story, Col. Hooper’s inquiry focused on reductions imposed on programs previously supported, particularly the schools’ decision to divert funds that had been used to maintain the buildings and grounds of the old Barboursville school that is actively used by the community. Manning noted that funds had been redirected to support increased student enrollment and to provide for additional teachers and buses. “Some cuts had to be made somewhere,” he said.

Orange utility tax increased 20%

In an effort to offset an expected budgetary shortfall, the Orange Town Council balanced its budget by effectively doubling the town’s utility tax. The tax applies to local water, electric power and telephone services. The town also increased automobile tags from $5 to $10. The town council applied a ceiling to utility taxes for residents and industries, capping out at $6 for residents (for all three services) and $60 for businesses.

This week’s ads

The Orange Drive-in Theatre is featuring the “scrumdidilyumptious” Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory this weekend, plus John Wayne starring in “True Grit.” A number of local businesses are reminding readers that Father’s Day is around the corner. L&W Ford has an ad that reads, “The joke’s on you if you’re not getting the most for your money… Pinto and Maverick…save by acting now on L&W’s ‘big-little’ cars.” Meanwhile, P.D. Waugh has a side-by-side comparison ad illustrating how the Datsun 1200 (which they stock) compares to the Fort Pinto, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen IIII. The premise of the ad seems to be the Datsun is more favorable, with its final price at $2,036 (slightly less than the Corolla at $2,045, but much less than the Volkswagen at $2,245 and the Pinto, $2,353). In one line of the chart it cites “general quality,” with “good” listed under three of the four models and a question mark beneath the Pinto.

This week’s photo

Gordonsville and Orange both are celebrating grand openings of new Tastee-Freez drive-ins. The Orange Big Tee Burger is opening June 15-17 at the intersection of Route 15 and 20 and is owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Milton Jenkins. The Gordonsville location “at the circle” is owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Arthur T. Wood Jr. It is offering a free medium size Coca-Cola with every Big Tee Burger. The same promotion in Orange offers free Pepsi-Colas with each Big Tee Burger. Both franchises are offering free favors and gifts and an opportunity to win a Snoopy stuffed dog. Pictured here is the full-page ad promoting the new Orange Tastee-Freeze, which ran opposite another full-page ad promoting the Gordonsville location.