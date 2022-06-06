It happened, but not recently: June 1, 1972

Orange County is ready to celebrate, according to the front page of the June 1, 1972, Orange County Review. Whether it’s the town’s centennial celebration this Sunday or the 20th graduating class of Orange County High School this Friday or even the 74 candidates set to graduate from nearby Woodberry Forest this Saturday, the Review appears ready to cover them all.

Centennial celebration

The lead story, clearly, is the Town of Orange centennial event—now just days away. New developments continue as “C-Day” approaches, the paper reports. Among them, 100-year-old Maggie Walker will be an honored guest of the town in conjunction with its centennial. Local antique auto aficionado Zeke Tomlinson has 25 classic cars lined up for display and a number of 19th century steam engines and other antique equipment will be on display at the corner of Main and Chapman streets. The keepsake commemorative bronze medallions have been delivered and the special postage cancellation die will be applied to all mail leaving the town within the next six months. The first piece of mail canceled with the special stamp was addressed to U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, Carl Fisher, a stamp collector in Alexandria. Two centennial plays have been scheduled and the Review announces this week it will reprint an 1872 edition of the Piedmont Virginian—a newspaper published locally in town a century ago. Estimates vary as to the number of visitors expected, but the paper reports that approximately 6,000 participated in Gordonsville’s centennial celebration in 1970.

OCHS to graduate record class

The 20th graduating class of Orange County High School will featured 192 candidates for diplomas and commencement exercises will be held Friday night at Porterfield Park, beginning at 8 p.m. Apparently, school administrators are working to iron out issues with the public address system at the football field. Should the weather turn foul tomorrow, the ceremony will shift to the OCHS auditorium, where each pending graduate has been allocated two tickets for family members.

WFS graduation

Meanwhile, 74 students are candidates to graduate in the 83rd session of Woodberry Forest School during commencement Saturday morning. The paper reports there are 13 area students among the graduating class, including two each from Gordonsville, Culpeper and Woodberry Forest and seven from Orange.

Two crimes solved

Sheriff Porter Davis reported solutions for two criminal cases yesterday—one involving arson at Lake of the Woods and the other the robbery and murder of William Sizemore on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. An Alexandria man who had been employed at Lake of the Woods has been arrested and charged in the LOW fires. Three men and one woman have been charged in Sizemore’s robbery and killing. Sheriff Davis, who recently completed 30 years of service to the county, noted no murder during his tenure has gone unsolved.

This week’s ads

“The Ten Commandments” is showing this weekend at the Madison Theatre in downtown Orange, while the Orange Drive-in Theatre is showing a “chill-filled festival of horror,” featuring “The Blood of Satan’s Claw” and “The Beast in the Cellar.” A small ad near the Orange theater listing notes “The Godfather” is playing in Fredericksburg. Altman’s Furniture is advertising a 10.5 cubic-foot compact refrigerator (an ideal “first fridge”) for $199. They’re not the only one pitching appliance deals as the Orange-Madison Co-Op is promoting it’s “Unico Appliance Sale-a-Rama” with dozens of specials on refrigerator-freezers, wringer washers, gas stoves, air conditioners and more. Of note, a Proctor-Silex four-slice toaster is on sale for $21.95, with a two-slice toaster $8.66. An ad for C&P Telephone notes a sort of amnesty for those who dial a wrong long-distance number. “Just call the operator right away and explain what happened,” the ad notes. “We’ll make sure you don’t get charged for a call you didn’t want to make.”

This week’s photo

Orange American Legion Post 156 has announced its local delegates to attend Boys and Girls State in mid-June. From left to right are: Rod Hawkins, Roxanne Modena, Delores Crockett and Charles Hale. They are sponsored by the Orange Woman’s Club, Junior Woman’s Club, Rotary, Lions Club and the Legion post. The students will take place in mock governments and learn the importance of citizenship and voter interest in government. Local organizations have sent delegates for more than three decades. This year, the boys will visit The College of William & Mary, while Girls State is hosted by Radford Teachers College.