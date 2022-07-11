It happened, but not recently: July 6, 1972

The front page of the July 6, 1972, Orange Review is one of celebration and sadness.

Five-year-old girl becomes county’s third traffic fatality

It’s not a gruesome photograph, by any means, but the top photo of this week’s issue shows Orange County Rescue Squad volunteers at the rear of the ambulance having just loaded in a 5-year-old child in the parking lot in front of Safeway. According to the brief news report, the child was struck by a car in the shopping center parking lot after darting out between two parked cars. The child, a girl from Peliso Avenue, died en route to the hospital, bringing the county’s 1972 traffic fatalities to five. Police Chief Melvin Amos said no charges have been placed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Willie Lillard wins soap box derby

The derby was the other big news this week, with Willie Lillard comfortably cruising to victory in the finals over Larry Johnson, as 500 spectators lined the Route 20 track to watch three dozen boys and one girl compete for the derby crown. Lillard had finished second in the derby a year ago. His car, no. 31, was sponsored by Madison Theater and his winning time was actually slower than any of his preliminary runs. Even so, it was faster than any other clocked entry. After Johnson, Ronnie Garrett finished third and J.B Southard fourth. Next to Lillard’s winning run, the Review printed a large graphic on the front page illustrating heat winners from the first heat through to the finals.

Rain returns

A hot, sunny July Fourth faded behind rain clouds, the Review reports, with nearly a half an inch of rain recorded at the Piedmont Research Station on Route 15. June’s rainfall, reported in this week’s issue, topped out at 12.78 inches, well above the 3.36-inch average.

Hazard reappointed

A. Stuart Robertson, chair of the school trustee electoral board, announced that Chester C. Hazard, from Barbour District, has been re-appointed to a fourth term on the Orange County School Board. Dan Miller, of Spotswood District, was named for a full, four-year term. He had already served six months on the five-person board. Other members include: Mrs. Richard Harris (Gordon District), Charles Layman (Madison District) and Lindsay Clarke (Taylor District).

RSA holds problem solving session

Members of the Rapidan Service Authority met last week at the Orange County Courthouse to “wrestle with problems created by the long-delayed completion of the Orange-Gordonsville water pipeline.” The project, which was initiated a year ago, has been the source of great contention. “Some grievances were aired; some conclusions developed; and some decisions were made,” the paper reports. Among those decisions was the naming of an acting RSA Superintendent—Hans Kannegeiter of Ruckersville. Once the meeting finally began—at 8:15 p.m.—exchanges between authority members and those in attendance didn’t end until well after 10 p.m. It also announced that “anyone having business with the authority may leave a message at Murphy’s Esso Station in Ruckersville. Calls will be accepted between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days per week.”

This week’s ads

“Attention Farmers and Construction Workers! While it is raining and you are unable to work in the field or on the job site, use this time to have a look at that new truck that you’ve been thinking about!” urges L&W Ford, in an ad that bills six new 1972 Ford pick-ups. C.R. Butler is offering picnic tables—with redwood finish and folding steel legs for storage—for $45. They’re also offering all-steel utility buildings for $99 (7’ x 10’). Coleman’s Taxi Service has a “drivers needed” ad running, suggesting, it’s an “ideal job for retired persons.”

Record number of seniors plan to continue education

Orange County High School released post-graduate plans this week for the class of 1972, noting that a record number plan to pursue advanced training or education. According to principal Lewis Close, 43 graduates plan to attend four-year colleges, with 25 enrolling in two-year colleges. Seven will enter nursing programs and seven will enter business school. Among the balance, 10 will enter the military, 57 already have jobs and 32 are “seeking gainful employment.”

This week’s photo

More than 70 4-Hers are all set and ready to go, waiting for buses Monday morning to take them to Camp Holiday Lake near Appomatox for 4-H Camp. They’ll be joined by eight junior leaders, Extension Agent Ted Carroll and adult leaders Mr. and Mrs. Fred Melton. The caption notes, “The group is expected to return tomorrow afternoon with a bit less energy.”