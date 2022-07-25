It happened, but not recently: July 20, 1972

The front page of the July 20, 1972, Orange County Review reports the demise of one Orange landmark and the progress of what will become another.

The old Perry Building

The frame store building on the north side of Main Street and just west of the railroad tracks “will pass into history this month,” the Review reports. The old Perry building has housed any number of businesses in recent years, but is known to older town residents as the building that somehow escaped destruction during the great fire of 1908. The paper traces the building’s somewhat convoluted ownership lineage and history, including its most recent iteration as the Western Auto location that burned this spring. The building, which dates to 1870s, is owned by Orange Realty Corporation, which plans to tear it down, create a through-street and construct a brick commercial building to the rear.

Expressway right of way

Complete right-of-way clearance for the new Orange through-town expressway has been obtained, according to Orange Town Manager Ed Lax, who noted construction may not begin until early fall. The town missed its initial deadline to secure right-of-way for properties connecting Caroline Street and Madison Road by approximately six months.

Note requests from news correspondents

If you have community news to report—say, a relative visiting from out of town or a notable achievement or success to share, you’d better get it to your neighborhood correspondent soon! A small front page notice advises, “Writers of the columns from the county’s rural communities have advised that they would like to be called and informed of news in their area. They must have these items early on Monday as the news letters are mailed in time to reach the Review by Tuesday morning.”

Heat, heat and more heat

The only relief from last week’s heat lies in the prediction of possible showers, according to weather data from the Piedmont Research Station. Nearly an inch and a half of rain fell last Thursday when the high temperature was only 76. Since then, it’s been in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Largest C & O shipment passes through county

A piece of generating equipment bound for the Vepco nuclear power plant in Louisa passed through Orange County by rail this week. The generator is said to weigh 550 tons and is the first of three such units bound for the new North Anna power station. The paper reports the “monstrous machine was supported by 22 axles and 44 wheels” and had to bypass many bridges and track sections unable to support its weight. To clear some overhead bridges, the train had to stop and shift the load hydraulically. The generator was pulled by a special engine that could not exceed 25 miles per hour. The total freight cost for shipping the unit was $80,000.

This week’s ads

“The Orange Drive-in Theatre is showing “positively the most horrifying film ever made,” Mark of the Devil” this weekend. The ad notes it’s rated “V for violence.” The Orange Firestone store ad features a two-tire special (two for $19.72), a 24-hour electric timer to connect to appliances or lights ($4.99) and a Webster’s New World Dictionary ($0.99). W.A. Brockman is offering a free drill with the purchase of any Sielgler home heater (50,000 BTUs or more). First Federal Savings and Loan of Richmond is advertising its mobile banking unit—a souped-up recreational vehicle—making stops at the Main Street and Madison Road intersection every Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moormont Orchards announces “peaches at their peak” this weekend. Pick-your-own bushels are $3.50 apiece (bring your own container) and pre-picked bushels sell for $4.25.

Major sewer and water project

In Gordonsville, town superintendent Carroll Hoffman informed council that construction would soon begin on extending water and sewer service to the Cobb Street and Charles Street sections of town. “When complete the service extension will have resolved a problem that has long concerned residents and the county health department,” the paper reports.

Restoration work starts at Old Exchange Hotel

Grounds clearing has begun at the site of the old Exchange Hotel in Gordonsville as Historic Gordonsville Inc. attempts an extensive restoration of the derelict building and its grounds.

This week’s photo

This week’s photo stays in Gordonsville and features one of the best ways to beat the summer heat—a cool dip in the Dix Memorial Pool in Verling Park.